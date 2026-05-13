The Philippines’ most loved health, wellness, and beauty retailer, Watsons, ushers in a new era of self-care and confidence by officially welcoming SB19 as its brand ambassadors for 2026.

The partnership brings together two names that Filipinos trust and look up to — Watsons, known for making health, wellness, and beauty accessible to all, and SB19, one of the country’s most influential P-pop groups, continuing to make waves on the global stage. At its core, the collaboration highlights the belief that confidence and excellence are built through everyday habits.

For Watsons, self-care has always gone beyond products on the shelf. It’s about helping people feel ready, confident, and at their best, whether for big moments or everyday routines. In many ways, this mirrors SB19’s journey. Behind every performance is discipline, preparation, and a commitment to continuous improvement, values that resonate strongly with how Watsons supports Filipinos in their own daily lives.

Both Watsons and SB19 understand that what happens behind the scenes matters just as much as what people see. From skincare and personal grooming to wellness routines that keep up with a fast-paced lifestyle, it’s the small, consistent habits that make a lasting difference.

“SB19 represents a generation that values authenticity, hard work, and self-expression. And at Watsons, we believe these qualities are supported by consistent self-care. “This collaboration reflects a shared belief that everyday routines empower people to perform, create, and express themselves with confidence,” said Jefferson L. Go, Chief Operating Officer of Watsons Philippines.

As brand ambassadors, SB19’s Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin bring their signature energy, artistry, and authenticity to campaigns that highlight Watsons’ wide range of health, wellness, and beauty offerings. More than just faces of the brand, they represent a mindset that resonates with a new generation — one that values growth, discipline, and staying true to oneself.

Fans, especially A’TIN and Watsons Club members, can expect more exciting moments ahead. One of the first highlights of the partnership will be SB19’s much-anticipated performance at the upcoming Watsons Playlist: Own the Moment happening on May 31 at SM MOA Arena, where they are set to top-bill the show. The event brings together music, wellness, beauty, and community, offering fans a chance to experience the collaboration in a more personal and high-energy setting.

More than a typical endorsement, the partnership between Watsons and SB19 reflects a shared story, one that celebrates Filipino pride, perseverance, and the power of showing up every day as your best self.

As the collaboration unfolds, fans are invited to stay connected with Watsons Philippines through its official social media channels — @watsonsph on Instagram, Watsons Philippines on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok, for exclusive content, updates, and upcoming campaign highlights.

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