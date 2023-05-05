Entertainment News (05/05/23)

1 of 4

Call for submission of smartphone movies

BUILDING on its previous initiatives of surfacing climate stories through film, the Oscar M. Lopez Center (OMLC) has partnered with Samsung for the 2023 Mga Kwento ng Klima (MKK) Short Film competition. Open to all professional and independent Filipino filmmakers, the 2023 MKK Shorts is seeking short climate films, running for up to five minutes, shot entirely using the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. No submission fee is required to join. Interested participants must submit a pitch deck for the climate film that they will be producing. Films about the environment, biodiversity, and other related topics with no climate lens will not be accepted. Each participating filmmaker can submit a maximum of two film pitch decks using the template provided by the OML Center. Submission templates can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/MKK2023PitchDeckTemplate. Films must be in live-action film narrative format aligned with the following genres: drama, comedy, musical, action, suspense, historical or science fiction. The 2023 MKK Short Films is not open for documentary and animated film submissions. Deadline of submission of film pitch deck is 11:59 p.m. of May 12 via e-mail at be.aware@omlopezcenter.org, with the subject format “Balangay Project — 2023 MKK Shorts Pitch | Tentative Title of the Film.” All filmmakers passing the preliminary screening will be provided with a Galaxy S23 Ultra to produce their films. Qualifying filmmakers will also be required to join a month-long Climate Film Lab which will provide participating filmmakers with resource persons and mentors. Up to 10 entries will be selected as finalists and will be awarded cash prizes during the awarding ceremony happening in July 2023. All finalists will be streamed through iWant TFC for free. For more details about the MKK Shorts 2023, visit https://www.omlopezcenter.org/MKKSF2023/.

The CompanY performs at Live Love Local Fiesta

QUEST Plus Conference Center Clark hosts the Live Love Local Fiesta which celebrates Filipino culture through food, Original Pilipino Music, and the traditional Flores de Mayo. It will be held on May 13, Mother’s Day weekend, and feature vocal ensemble The CompanY, as the musical headliner of the Live Love Local Fiesta concert. Another highlight of the program is the Flores De Mayo parade, featuring creations by Kapampangan fashion designers Frederick Policarpio, Marlon Tuazon, Jojo Macapinlac, Mich Viray, Rosette Biag, Rich Sabinian, and Philip Torres. The Fiesta will take place at the Filinvest Mimosa+ Open Grounds, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at P3,000 net with free-flowing snacks and drinks. For ticket inquiries or reservations, call 599-8000 or 0998-587-8071, log on to questhotelsandresorts.com/clark or follow the hotel’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Baekhyun, Jeon Somi, B.I headline OVERPASS 2023

EXO’s Baekhyun, Jeon Somi, and B.I are set to headline the OVERPASS: K-Pop Music Concert on June 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. OVERPASS brings together R&B, soul, and hip-hop artists of Asian descent from different sides of the globe. Apart from being the lead vocalist of the nine-piece boy group EXO, Baekhyun has made a name for himself as a soloist, having released three successful mini-albums. The soloist Jeon Somi rose to fame after finishing 1st by popular fan vote at the survival reality show Produce 101, and later achieved commercial success as the center vocalist of the group I.O.I. In 2018, she signed with THEBLACKLABEL to pursue a solo career and debuted with the chart-topping single “Birthday” and went on to release viral hits “DUMB DUMB” and “XOXO.” It hasn’t been a year but B.I (real name Kim Han-bin) is once again coming back to the Philippines. The rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, director, composer, plus the CEO of record label IOK Entertainment, the Korean hip-hop act has released three hit mini-albums over the past two years. Tickets to the OVERPASS: K-Pop Music Concert range in price from P2,668 to P12,273. Tickets are now available for purchase at TicketNet outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

SB19 announces world tour

FILIPINO boyband will be releasing a new six-track EP, PAGTATAG, on June 9, with its carrier single dropping this month. SB19 also announced the schedule for their upcoming world tour, which will kick off at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on June 24-25 and will have its stops in multiple cities across the Philippines, the United States, and Canada. The tour dates are June 24-25, Manila; July 21, Chicago; July 22, Dallas; July 28, San Francisco; July 29, Los Angeles; Aug. 5, New York City; Aug. 6, Washington DC; Aug. 11, Toronto; Aug. 13, Winnipeg; Aug. 18, Vancouver; and, Aug. 19, Edmonton. More dates, countries, and cities will be announced soon on SB19’s official social media pages.