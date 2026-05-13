Building on its recent collaboration with government agencies to strengthen mobile security, Globe conducted a technical deep dive session to equip authorities with the skills needed to operationalize IMSI Catcher Detectors to enhance efforts against mobile-based scams.

Following the turnover of IMSI Catcher Detectors last March, Globe continues to support government partners by strengthening their capability to use these tools in real-world enforcement. The session gathered representatives from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for a hands-on learning experience.

The technical walkthrough was led by Dr. Altaf Shaik, a globally recognized expert in cellular and next-generation network security from Technische Universität Berlin. He shared insights on how these threats exploit vulnerabilities in mobile networks, along with practical approaches to detecting and mitigating them.

“This is no longer just about having the tools,” said Atty. Froi Castelo, Globe Group General Counsel. “What matters is how effectively they are used, and that requires stronger coordination and a shared understanding of the threat landscape.”

For Globe, strengthening mobile security means working closely with partners to improve both systems and response. The company continues to support efforts that enable faster detection, clearer visibility of threats, and more coordinated enforcement actions.

“Detection is one part of it, but what really matters is what happens after,” said Anton Bonifacio, Globe Chief AI and Data Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. “If we can help teams better identify the source of these rogue signals and act on them faster, that’s where you start to see real impact.”

The training also emphasized the importance of coordination across agencies, where information sharing and aligned response can significantly improve outcomes. This kind of collaboration allows teams on the ground to move faster and stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats.

As mobile connectivity continues to shape how Filipinos live and work, efforts like this help ensure that the systems behind it remain secure and reliable. Globe and its partners remain committed to strengthening the country’s digital defenses and protecting users from evolving mobile-based risks.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.