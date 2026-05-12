To succeed in today’s marketplace, an organization must first succeed in its workplace. This is the guiding principle behind the BusinessWorld Best Places to Work Awards, powered by WorkL which recognise Philippine organizations that do more than just provide a salary; they cultivate environments where employees truly thrive. Drawing insights from the 2025 winners, we can uncover the blueprint of what the best Philippine workplaces look like.

The foundation: The Six Steps to Workplace Happiness

At the heart of every award-winning organization is a commitment to WorkL’s Six Steps to Workplace Happiness: Reward and Recognition, Wellbeing, Empowerment, Information Sharing, Instilling Pride and Job Satisfaction. These are the pillars of an engaged and motivated workforce.

Critically, the best employers understand that they cannot trade one off against another. All steps must be viewed positively by employees to create a thriving environment. While a company might score exceptionally high in Instilling Pride — globally the highest-performing step — it cannot ignore Reward and Recognition, which remains a universal area for improvement even among top employers, based on WorkL’s recent Global Workplace Report 2025.

A culture of sincere care and wellbeing

In a winning workplace, wellbeing is a core business strategy. SMX Convention Center, the 2025 Overall Winner, emphasizes ongoing investment in mental and emotional health support alongside mentorship programmes.

For many winners, wellbeing is reflected in “malasakit” — a deeply Filipino value of showing sincere care, concern, compassion, or empathy. Asian Hospital and Medical Center describes this as a combination of concern, compassion, and empathy that drives pride in being part of their “family.”

Similarly, LSERV Corporation, a Merit Award winner, views its talent as “human infrastructure” and focuses on structured processes and approachable management to ensure employees work without unnecessary setbacks. Chief People Officer Kendi Tawano notes that the award reaffirmed their belief that “when we genuinely care for our people, service excellence naturally follows.” With over 10,000 employees, LSERV affirms its culture of “malasakit” which ensures that even those deployed on the ground feel valued and seen.

Empowerment and transparent communication

The best employers foster psychological safety where ideas flow freely. Asticom Holding Co., Inc. defines a happy workplace as a culture where people feel energized, empowered and inspired to bring their “whole selves” to work and where innovation is celebrated. Damosa Land, Inc. highlights that a positive environment begins when people can speak without hesitation, knowing their voices are genuinely heard.

Transparency is equally vital. Organizations like MUFG Bank Ltd. – Manila Branch utilizes open communication and regular check-ins to listen to employees and shape real improvements.

Growth and leadership development

Talent retention is driven by continuous learning. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), the leader for very large organizations, utilizes its “One RCBC” banner to offer continuous learning tracks for skill refinement. Federal Land, Inc. identifies future leaders early through its “RISE” program, preparing rank-and-file employees for leadership tracks.

Following their 2025 Awards win PNB Holdings Corporation has used the Best Places to Work survey insights to “continuously raise the bar” by implementing more structured learning pathways, improved wellness and engagement programs, and deeper communication platforms to ensure every employee feels heard, valued and connected. Their focus on disciplined excellence, rooted in collaboration and respect, reinforces a people-first culture where employees feel heard and connected.

As BusinessWorld Board Director Marife B. Zamora noted, organizations need “leaders at every level who can adapt and inspire through uncertainty.”

A winning roadmap

Becoming a “Best Place to Work” is not about a single initiative. It is about the consistent application of the Six Steps to Workplace Happiness: Reward and Recognition, Wellbeing, Empowerment, Information Sharing, Instilling Pride and Job Satisfaction. By listening to their employees and giving them the tools and trust to grow, these organizations transform their culture into a competitive advantage.

As we look toward the 2026 BusinessWorld Best Places to Work Awards, powered by WorkL, the invitation is open to all organizations ready to embrace this journey of transformation in employee experience and wellbeing. Entries to the Awards close on the 1st August 2026 and your organization can enter here and be recognised as a Best Place to Work in the Philippines in 2026.

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