Organizations that truly invest in their people create workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work.

The inaugural BusinessWorld Best Places to Work recognition highlighted companies that did just that: cultivate strong cultures, meaningful employee experiences, and environments where individuals can thrive.

The following leaders shared their reflections on what this recognition means for their organizations and the impact it has had on their employees and culture.

SLI Consulting: Gabriel Cervantes, President

It has been a privilege to be selected as one of WorkL and BusinessWorld’s Best Places to Work. This recognition is not only a great honor for us but it also helps us internally look into how we can make our company and workplace even better for our people through seeing where we can improve and where we are strong. I’m proud of our employees who continuously support one another, do great work, and uphold our core values. This award not only thanks the team, but it also inspires us to do better and reach higher with insight and direction.

LSERV Corp.: Kendi Tawano, Chief People Officer

Participating in the BusinessWorld Best Places to Work Awards was a deeply empowering experience for us at LSERV Corp. While the process itself was straightforward, its impact was profound. It gave our employees a voice and reaffirmed a core belief we hold close: when we genuinely care for our people, service excellence naturally follows. This recognition marks a meaningful milestone in our 30-year journey of uplifting lives through meaningful employment and inclusive growth.

What truly sets LSERV apart is the scale and sincerity of our commitment to our people. With over 10,000 employees nationwide, we strive to ensure that every worker, whether deployed on the ground or based at our head office, experiences dignity, fairness, and support. Our ISO 9001:2015 certification, our transition to tech-enabled service delivery, and our investments in learning and wellness platforms are all anchored on one constant: people. This award affirms that our culture of malasakit is not only embedded internally, but genuinely felt, seen, and valued by our workforce.

Since receiving this recognition, we have observed a noticeable increase in job applications, particularly from young professionals and seasoned workers who are drawn to our reputation for fairness, care, and employee support. More importantly, it has boosted morale across the organization — reminding our people that their work matters and that they are part of something bigger than themselves.

We have embraced this moment as both an affirmation and a responsibility. As we move forward, we are doubling down on our transformation — digitally, culturally, and operationally — to continue building a workplace where employees can thrive with purpose, clarity, and care.

PNB Holdings Corp.

Being recognized as a 2025 BusinessWorld Best Place to Work is an honor that reinforces the people‑first culture we are cultivating at PNB Holdings. From a communications standpoint, the entry process was both straightforward and insightful. It allowed us to meaningfully assess our internal strengths, listen more deeply to our employees, and identify opportunities to further refine the way we support and engage our people.

What truly sets PNB Holdings apart is our disciplined focus on excellence, rooted in integrity, collaboration, and a genuine respect for the individuals who drive our organization forward. This recognition has significantly bolstered our employer reputation. Since the announcement, we have observed stronger interest from top‑tier talent and increased confidence among current team members who take pride in contributing to an award‑winning workplace.

In response to survey insights, we have implemented enhancements that strengthen our employee experience: more structured learning pathways, improved wellness and engagement programs, and deeper communication platforms to ensure every employee feels heard, valued, and connected. These initiatives reflect our broader commitment to continuously raising the bar in the work we do and in the environment we create for our people.

This recognition affirms that we are on the right path, and it inspires us to keep building a workplace where excellence is lived every day.

‘Best Places’ now on its second run

Building on the success of its inaugural run, BusinessWorld, in partnership with global employee experience platform WorkL, is once again opening the search for the Best Places to Work in the Philippines for 2026. Organizations are invited to take part in this initiative to gain valuable insights into employee engagement, well-being, and overall workplace satisfaction.

To learn more about the program and how to join this year’s search, visit: https://workl.com/business/workplace-awards/businessworld-best-places-to-work-awards-powered-by-workl/.

