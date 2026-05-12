GT CAPITAL Holdings, Inc. said it donated 15 hectares of land in its Riverpark estate in Cavite to Ateneo de Manila University for the site of the school’s planned campus in the province.

“The property will serve as the future site of a new Ateneo campus in Cavite, bringing holistic and world-class education closer to students residing in the south of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Deed of Donation was signed on May 11 at GT Tower International in Makati City.

The donation followed the signing of a memorandum of agreement between GT Capital and Ateneo de Manila in October 2025.

The future Ateneo campus will rise within the 600-hectare Riverpark estate in General Trias, Cavite, which was developed by Federal Land, Inc. and Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.

According to information posted on Federal Land NRE Global’s website, the Ateneo de Manila University Riverpark campus is targeted to open in 2030.

GT Capital said the township is expected to benefit from improved accessibility through two interchanges of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) — the Open Canal Interchange, which is scheduled for completion this year, and the Riverpark-General Trias Interchange, which is targeted for completion in 2027.

Federal Land NRE Global is a joint venture between GT Capital-owned Federal Land and Japan-based Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales