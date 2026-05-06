TORRE LORENZO Development Corp. (TLDC) said it has broken ground on Crest Suites at Tierra Davao, a hospitality development within its Tierra Davao estate, as it expands its portfolio.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the project is currently in the pre-selling phase, with units ranging from 25.3 to 48.5 square meters.

TLDC said the development will include amenities such as fitness and wellness centers, a playground, a garden, and function rooms.

Once completed, Crest Suites will add to the company’s existing properties in Tierra Davao, which include Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Hotel, and the upcoming Crown Residences.

“We’re excited to continue not only contributing to Davao’s rising economy but also growing Torre Lorenzo’s hospitality portfolio through Crest Suites at Tierra Davao, where investors can choose consistent demand and long-term value,” Torre Lorenzo Director for Leisure and Business Development Monica Lorenzo said.

The company said the project is designed for travelers seeking both business and leisure accommodations.

Crest Suites will be located within the Tierra Davao estate along Maryknoll Drive in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City. It is near Francisco Bangoy International Airport, the Port of Davao, and commercial areas such as Lanang Business Park.

TLDC said it partnered with listed construction firm EEI Corp. for the development of the project. EEI has also worked on other Torre Lorenzo projects, including Torre Lorenzo Loyola and Crown Residences.

The company earlier said EEI Corp. was awarded about P1.6 billion worth of construction work for its Davao-based projects. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales