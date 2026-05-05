AYALA LAND Estates, Inc. said it will begin developing the 11-hectare Cloverleaf Commercial Hub in Quezon City, as it seeks to expand its mixed-use portfolio and strengthen its position as a transit-oriented development in northern Metro Manila.

Located within the 27-hectare Cloverleaf estate in Balintawak, the commercial hub will be positioned near major thoroughfares such as the Metro Manila Skyway, Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue, and the North Luzon Expressway via the Balintawak-Cloverleaf Interchange, providing access to northern areas including Bulacan, Valenzuela, and Pampanga, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The site is also within walking distance of the LRT-1 Balintawak station, linking it to the broader Metro Manila rail network, including LRT Lines 1 and 2, and MRT Line 3.

Ayala Land Estates said upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Unified Grand Central Station, MRT-7, the Metro Manila Subway, and the North-South Commuter Railway are expected to boost foot traffic to the development.

“These projects will help reinforce Cloverleaf as a transit-oriented development and a future-ready address for business and investment,” the company said.

The company said the expansion follows its delivery of P37.5 billion in total revenue and P5.4 billion in net income.

Leasing and hospitality revenues reached P12.6 billion, accounting for a 9% year-on-year increase, driven by improved occupancy, higher tenant sales, and redevelopment initiatives across its commercial portfolio.

Shopping center revenues rose to P5.8 billion, supported by increased foot traffic and the opening of Ayala Malls Arca South in Taguig, which added 17,500 square meters of gross leasable area.

“Our leasing platform is delivering steady growth and providing greater stability to the business,” Ayala Land President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy said in a statement last week.

“These results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio and the continued ramp-up of assets we have invested in over the past few years,” she added.

Ayala Land, Inc. said it plans to expand its recurring income base with more than 270,000 square meters of new mall and office space as part of its long-term strategy to build a balanced portfolio. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales