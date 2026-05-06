Arts & Culture (05/06/26)

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Online auction platform holds sale of SEA art

A SELECTION of contemporary works from across Southeast Asia (SEA) are up for sale through the online auction platform ANNEXE. Titled “Annexe #05,” the collection spans Southeast Asian modern and contemporary art with established and emerging artists from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. The auction, which is running until May 10, includes highlight artworks Spolarium (2015) by Cian Dayrit and Untitled (2013) by Buen Calubayan. Both artists have practices that are driven by historical research. Those interested in art focused on cultural narratives, history, and identity can explore their works and more through the catalogue and register to take part in the bidding via this link: https://annexe.asia/uaevents/annexe-05/.

Kabunyan de Guia exhibits at Alliance Française

THE traveling solo exhibition of Baguio-based artist Kabunyan de Guia, Pudpud Paa Busog Mata, is on view at Alliance Française de Manille. Mr. De Guia transforms decades-old travel fragments into layered reflections on shared human experience by reimagining his large-scale architectural works into portable places using analog film prints and ceramic tiles. It runs until May 23 at the AFM Gallery, Alliance Française de Manille, Nicanor Reyes Ave., Makati City.

MCAD hosts free summer art workshops

THIS MONTH, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) is holding a series of Saturday art workshops for free. It kicks off on May 9 with “Quilt & Connect,” a family session of weaving textile products through recycled materials like fabric scraps, facilitated by textile designer and visual artist Olivia Jaro Lopez. On May 16, “A Kaleidoscope World” is for teens aged 13 to 17 who would like to learn the basics of building optical instruments, led by visual artist and designer Sophia Glorianna Viola. On May 23, a Mosaic Workshop will challenge crafters aged 20 and above to form decorative images using small pieces of colored tiles, facilitated by visual artist and writer Tey Ihvonie Maravilla Sevilleno. The workshops are free and open to the public, running from 9 to 11 a.m. on the scheduled Saturdays. Materials will be provided. It will be held at The Loop, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Exhibit on Japanese toys opens at The M

THE EXHIBITION Omocha: Japanese Toys Today is on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M), in partnership with the Japan Foundation, Manila. It offers a broad look at toys, tracing their journey from cherished objects passed down through generations to contemporary creations shaped by modern technology and ideas. The exhibition is presented in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Philippine-Japanese Friendship and runs until May 31.

21st VLF reveals lineup

TWELVE “virgin” scripts are set to unwrap the human soul with Virgin Labfest (VLF) XXI, with this year’s theme “Hubo’t Hubad.” The festival features emerging and established playwrights, directors, actors, and designers who mount untried, untested, and unstaged one-act plays. To be held from June 3 to 28 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), the chosen plays are: Anthony Kim Vergara’s Password123, Pilipinas321; Human Rights Story of the Year by Elijah Felice Rosales; Patayin Ang Mga Surot by Floyd Scott Tiogangco; Neil Arkhe Azcuna’s Balos; Alab Usman’s Haram; Gab Mactal’s Lualhati; Dustin Celestino’s Elehiya; She’s Electric by Ron Evangelista; Faith Ferrer Lacanlale’s Betamax; Footprint by Jerom Camlas; John Lapus’ Taksyapo!; and Gerald Manuel’s Buhaghag. VLFXXI will also revisit three stories from last year’s edition: Ade Valenzona’s Polar Coordinates, Rolin Cadallo Obina’s The Late Mr. Real, and Siege Malvar’s Presidential Suite #2.

Geloy Concepcion mounts exhibit at Ateneo Art Gallery

GELOY CONCEPCION’S Things You Wanted To Say But Never Did is now at the Ateneo Art Gallery. The project began as a prompt on social media in 2019: “What are the things you wanted to say but never did?” After receiving almost 300,000 messages anonymously sharing confessions, fears, hopes, insecurities, and questions, Mr. Concepcion inscribed senders’ words onto film photographs, a series which soon gained visibility and resonance online. This marks the first time the project is presented in an exhibition, featuring published work from the online series alongside new letters gathered from across the Philippines. The show runs until July 12 at the Wilson L Sy Prints & Drawings Gallery, 2F Ateneo Art Gallery, Ateneo de Manila University, Katipunan Ave., Quezon City.

9 Works Theatrical reveals Yemaya ensemble

THE CAST for 9 Works Theatrical’s upcoming production Yemaya is a blend of theater veterans and sought-after young talents. Bituin Escalante plays the titular role of Yemaya/Inay. She will be joined by Tommy Alejandrino and Benedix Ramos who alternate in the role Jesus/Mulo, Sheena Belarmino and Ness Roque, Herbie Go, Sheenly Gener, Anthony Falcon, and Wenah Nagales. Yemaya will have performances on all weekends from June 13 until July 5, 8 p.m. on Fridays and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, at The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater, Rockwell Makati. Tickets are now available on Ticket2Me.net.