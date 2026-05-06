LISTED digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said its attributable net income declined 33% to P2.8 billion for the first quarter (Q1), as revenues fell 25% to P17.2 billion following the delinking of e-wallet access from licensed online gaming platforms.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 42% to P2.6 billion, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues were slightly lower than P17.3 billion, while net income rose 15% due to derivative gains from International Entertainment Corp. (IEC) convertible bonds.

“Our first quarter performance reflects the softness following the delinking of licensed gaming platforms from e-wallet access points, which has affected user activity and transaction flows,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“Nonetheless, our fundamentals remain intact, and we remain confident in the long-term growth trajectory of the business as we adapt our payments ecosystem, strengthen player engagement, and continue to lead with responsible, innovative digital entertainment,” he added.

DigiPlus said it paid P5.4 billion in taxes and regulatory fees during the quarter as part of its contribution to government revenues.

The company also reported a strong balance sheet as of end-March, with operating cash flow restoring its net cash position after paying the first tranche of about P6.0 billion for its subscription to convertible bonds issued by IEC.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at P20.5 billion, while total debt was at P745.8 million, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, the company said.

DigiPlus operates online gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

On Tuesday, DigiPlus shares fell by 0.67% to P14.80 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno