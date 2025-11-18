NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU), backed by the Sy family’s SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), is expanding its Clark, Mall of Asia, Fairview, and Sampaloc campuses to accommodate more students as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

“Anchored on NU’s mission to democratize education, we are expanding where demand and opportunity meet. Clark, in particular, has shown the fastest student growth in AY 2024-2025 because of its strategic location,” NU President and Chief Executive Officer Renato Carlos H. Ermita, Jr. said in a statement on Monday.

“These expansions will allow us to serve more students with programs in Engineering, Architecture, Tourism, Psychology, Accountancy, and other in-demand fields.”

With the expansion, NU Clark will build a new academic tower with classrooms and labs for additional programs. NU Mall of Asia will add two floors to increase its classroom and lab capacity.

NU Fairview is planning to construct another academic tower to support its growing student population. Meanwhile, NU Manila’s main campus will expand by adding 24 classrooms, faculty rooms, a learning resource center, and an auditorium to provide additional space for learning.

Currently, NU has over 83,000 students across 14 campuses and plans to expand to 100,000 students by 2027, with new campuses set to open in Davao, Iloilo, and Urdaneta.

In March, SMIC said NU is targeting nationwide expansion to 20 campuses by 2028.

Its existing locations include the main campus and the Nazareth School in Sampaloc, Manila, as well as sites in Mall of Asia, Pasay; Fairview, Quezon City; East Ortigas, Pasig; Calamba, Laguna; and Lipa, Batangas.

“Being within SM complexes gives our students immediate access to essential services like public transport, bookstores, and dining areas. These shared spaces evolve into vibrant learning communities where education and everyday experiences intersect,” Mr. Ermita said.

SM acquired majority ownership of NU in 2008, when the university was struggling with low enrollment after a 1998 fire destroyed its main building.

SMIC operates in retail, banking, and property, with investments in high-growth sectors.

On Monday, SMIC shares rose by 1.18%, or P8, to close at P685 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno