GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC.

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

May 28, 20261

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “2026 ASM”) of Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., via remote communication and livestreamed at the Company’s website: http://www.ginebrasanmiguel.com. Only stockholders of record at the close of business hours on April 24, 2026 are entitled to vote at this meeting.

The Agenda of the Meeting is as follows:

Call to Order/Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on May 29, 2025 Presentation of the 2025 Annual Report Ratification of Acts and Proceedings of the Board of Directors and Corporate Officers Election of Directors Appointment of External Auditor Other Matters Adjournment

An explanation for each agenda item is shown in Appendix 1 of the Definitive Information Statement (DIS).

As approved by the Board of Directors, attendance to the meeting will be via remote communication in compliance with SEC Memorandum Circular 6, Series of 2020, and questions will be sent only through a dedicated email address. Stockholders should access the Company’s website to access the link to view the livestream of the meeting which will be available on the day of the meeting. Stockholders of record as of April 24, 2026, who intend to attend the meeting are requested to register by notifying the Company through email at gsmirsm@ginebra.sanmiguel.com.ph, not later than May 13, 2026. The procedure and further details for attending the meeting through remote communication are set forth in Appendix 2 of the DIS. There will be a visual and audio recording of the meeting.

Votes will be cast only through ballots or proxies. Ballots and proxies may be submitted to the Corporate Secretary through email at gsmirsm@ginebra.sanmiguel.com.ph, which shall be acknowledged and validated with the assistance of the Company’s stock transfer agent, SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation. Validated ballots and proxies will be considered for purposes of determining quorum and voting results. For your convenience, a sample of a ballot/proxy is attached as Appendix 3 of the DIS. For an individual, his ballot or proxy must be accompanied by a valid government-issued identification card with a photo. For partnerships, corporations or associations, the proxy must be accompanied by a notarized Secretary’s Certificate stating the representative’s authority to represent the corporation in the meeting. Proxies need not be notarized. Stockholders who provide their personal information shall be deemed to agree to the collection and processing of their personal information in accordance with the Company’s privacy statement for its 2026 ASM posted on its website.

The deadline for the submission of ballots and proxies is on May 13, 2026. Validation of ballots and proxies will be on May 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation Office, 2nd Floor, SMC Head Office Complex, No. 40 San Miguel Ave., Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

A copy of the full version of the DIS together with all its annexes, including the 2025 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and 17-Q (1st Quarter 2026) can be found in the Company’s website through the link https://www.ginebrasanmiguel.com/company-disclosures/ (In the SEC Filings tab, please Click “SEC Form 20-IS Information Statement”, then click “2026”), and in the PSE Edge, https://edge.pse.com.ph/.

A copy of the Company’s SEC Form 17-A and 17-Q (1st Quarter 2026) can also be found in the Company’s website through the link https://www.ginebrasanmiguel.com/company-disclosures/ (In the SEC Filings tab, please click the desired report), and in the PSE Edge, https://edge.pse.com.ph/.

A stockholder may request for a copy of the full version of the DIS, SEC Form 17-A and/or SEC Form 17-Q. Any of the foregoing requests, which shall be provided by the Company free of charge, should be in writing and addressed to: SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation, 2nd Floor, San Miguel Corporation No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City,1550 Metro Manila, Philippines.

Original Signed

Virgilio S. Jacinto

Corporate Secretary

1 In the event that May 28, 2026 will be declared as a holiday, the 2026 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be moved to May 29, 2026, the next succeeding business day, in accordance with Rule 20.11.1 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Securities Regulation Code.

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