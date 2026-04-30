CONSTRUCTION of the Santa Rosa Civic Complex in Metro Nuvali in Laguna is scheduled to begin next year, Ayala Land, Inc. said, with the project set to include a satellite city hall, convention center, hotel, and a command center.

In a statement on Tuesday, the listed property developer said the project will occupy a two-hectare site within a planned 60-hectare civic district inside Metro Nuvali, a central business district within the broader Nuvali estate.

Ceci Realty, Inc. has formalized a deed of donation with the Santa Rosa city government for the development, the company said.

“The project forms part of a 60-hectare civic district inside Metro Nuvali, a planned 200-hectare central business district rising within the broader Nuvali estate,” Ayala Land said.

The development will also include the Nuvali Parish Church, the company said.

The civic district is intended to support the area’s increasing population and economic activity in the Calabarzon region, or Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.

Metro Nuvali forms part of the larger Nuvali estate, which spans about 2,500 hectares and integrates residential, commercial, and institutional developments.

The estate is accessible through major road networks such as the South Luzon Expressway and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, connecting it to Metro Manila and other parts of southern Luzon.

The deed of donation was formalized with the Santa Rosa city government led by Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales