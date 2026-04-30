ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC), the property arm of the Gokongwei group, said it has completed due diligence requirements under the Council for Estate Agencies’ (CEA) guidelines, allowing it to market its residential projects to Singapore-based buyers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the listed developer said RLC Residences, its residential arm, has formalized its partnership with ERA Singapore following the completion of the CEA due diligence process, enabling the marketing of selected Philippine residential developments to Singapore-based buyers.

The partnership between RLC Residences and ERA Singapore, a real estate agency with a regional network across the Asia-Pacific, allows the company to “market selected Philippine residential developments to Singapore-based buyers through a tightly regulated and professionally managed platform,” it said.

The CEA is Singapore’s regulatory body overseeing real estate agencies and salespersons. Under its guidelines, licensed estate agencies are required to perform due diligence and reasonable verification of facts before marketing foreign properties.

“This process helps ensure that overseas developments are properly reviewed, supported by relevant documentation, and presented to buyers with adequate and accurate information,” the company said.

RLC said completion of the due diligence process provides “an added layer of trust and confidence” for buyers and investors in Singapore considering Philippine residential developments.

“As RLC Residences continues to broaden its international reach, Robinsons Land remains focused on delivering residential developments anchored on thoughtful design, strong locations, and long-term value,” it said.

RLC Residences’ portfolio includes developments in Metro Manila and key growth centers such as Rizal, Cebu, Batangas, Tarlac, and General Santos.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, RLC shares fell 0.8% to P17.32 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno