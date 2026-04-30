FUJIFILM Philippines, Inc. last week launched its latest entry model instant film camera, the instax mini 13, in the country.

The instax mini 13, which was announced by parent Fujifilm Corp. last month, is now available at authorized dealers nationwide for P5,399 with five pastel color options: Dreamy Purple, Candy Pink, Frost Blue, Lagoon Green, and Clay White.

Fujifilm Philippines marked the local launch with the instax Pop District event at the SM Mall of Asia Main Mall Atrium, where it introduced the new members of the instax Squad of brand ambassadors, Caprice Cayetano and Heath Jornales.

“We are celebrating the courage to be authentic. To be vibrant, real, and unafraid to share your true selves with the world. Our goal is to inspire everyone to move beyond just taking a photo and start giving a piece of their story to others,” Fujifilm Philippines Imaging Solutions Marketing Head Glenn Gatan said.

The instax mini 13’s body features a pop-inspired design with soft, rounded 3D shape.

This latest model now comes with a self-timer feature, letting users choose between 2-second or 10-second timers to take selfie or group shots. These can be activated via the self-timer lever on the camera’s shutter button.

“Perfectly designed for those who love being spontaneous, the self-timer empowers users to step out from behind the lens and experiment with various poses, angles, and distances. It is all about making sure every frame captures the full, vibrant brilliance of life’s most unexpected and joyful surprises,” the brand said.

The instax mini 13 also has a camera angle adjustment accessory.

The new model also features the Close-up mode and Automatic Exposure functions that were introduced in its predecessor, the mini 12. — BVR