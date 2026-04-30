BOOMI is expected to unveil data activation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovations at its annual user conference, Boomi World, in Chicago next month.

In a statement, the company said Boomi World will focus on the growing role of “data activation,” or the process of making enterprise data usable for analytics, automation, and AI applications.

The conference, which runs from May 11 to 14, will showcase how the Boomi enterprise platform enables organizations to integrate and manage data across systems, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and supporting faster innovation in an “increasingly agentic world,” the company said.

“Data is only valuable when it’s activated. At Boomi World 2026, we’re bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to show how organizations can harness data to drive real outcomes, from AI to automation to entirely new business models,” Boomi Chief Executive Officer Steve Lucas was quoted as saying.

The conference will include keynote presentations from Mr. Lucas, as well as Boomi Chief Product and Technology Officer Ed Macosky. Boomi executives are expected to announce advancements in data readiness, workflow automation, and agent management.

“From breakthroughs that bring data to life to new ways organizations can power AI, analytics, and automation, Boomi World 2026 will showcase what’s next in turning data into action and accelerating business outcomes,” the company said.

Other speakers include executives from Post Consumer Brands, Lexitas, Multiquip, Inc., Cognizant, AWS, Infosys, DXC Technology, Tata Consultancy Services and HNL Lab Medicine.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams will be the special guest speaker at Boomi World. Ms. Williams is the founder of a design firm V Starr, as well as a plant-based protein company, Happy Viking.

Starting on May 11, Boomi World will hold one- and two-day pre-conference training for attendees to build practical expertise across the enterprise platform. Training would range from foundational to advanced tracks, including platform-wide learning through Boomi 360, integration-focused courses, and specialized sessions on designing, governing, and powering AI agents with application programming interface (API) and data.

The Boomi Partner Summit will take place on May 12, which will provide its partners with an exclusive look at the future of the Boomi ecosystem.

Boomi World will also feature over 70 breakout sessions on agentic AI, integration and automation, data management, API management and platform orchestration. — CRAG