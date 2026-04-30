EVOENERGI, a licensed retail electricity supplier and an affiliate of listed D&L Industries, Inc., will supply power to an initial 224 McDonald’s stores in Luzon using a mix of conventional and renewable energy.

Golden Arches Development Corp. (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald’s in the Philippines, has tapped EvoEnergi to enroll its facilities under the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP).

RAP allows multiple electricity consumers to combine their power demand and directly negotiate supply contracts with licensed retail electricity suppliers.

Under the arrangement, EvoEnergi will supply electricity to McDonald’s stores grouped into 23 clusters, with a combined demand of about 22 megawatts within the franchise areas of Manila Electric Co. and electric cooperatives in Pangasinan and Batangas.

“With RAP and EvoEnergi’s service, we have the ability to better plan, budget and potentially realize savings on energy,” said Emanette Ong, vice-president and head of the business development group at McDonald’s Philippines.

“This for us is a significant step forward and contributes to our ability to be sustainable and provide affordable and value meals to our Filipino customers,” she added.

McDonald’s Philippines became a fully Filipino-owned company in 2005, with the Yang family as majority owners and Alliance Global Group, Inc., led by Andrew L. Tan, as its investment partner.

In 2025, GADC entered into a 20-year franchise agreement with US-based McDonald’s Corp. covering its Philippine operations until 2045, granting it the license to own, develop, and operate the brand in the country.

In the same year, the company allocated up to P5 billion in capital expenditure to open at least 65 new stores. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera