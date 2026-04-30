BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has partnered with Amesco Drug Corp., marking its first “May BPI Dito” partnership with a Davao-based business as it looks to widen its agency banking footprint in Mindanao.

As an agency banking partner, Amesco Drug branches will become accessible banking touchpoints where customers can complete transactions such as account opening, deposits, withdrawals, credit cards, loans, insurance, and investment applications.

All 25 Amesco Drug branches have been equipped with BPI product application capabilities.

Amesco Drug Toril, DLPC, and Buhangin are now offering deposit and withdrawal services, which will also be available in other branches soon.

“With a strong footprint across Davao, North Cotabato, and South Cotabato, Amesco Drug’s integration into BPI’s partner store network signals a significant step in bringing essential financial services closer to underserved communities in Mindanao,” the bank said. “By bridging healthcare access points with financial services, BPI and Amesco Drug are redefining how communities engage with banking, making it more convenient, inclusive, and integrated into everyday life.”

BPI Senior Vice-President and Agency Banking head Jose Raul E. Jereza said their “May BPI Dito” partnerships are backed by the goal of meeting Filipinos where they already are. “Our partnership with Amesco Drug brings that to life in a very real way, turning everyday community spaces into places where people can take care of both their health and their financial needs. It’s about making banking feel more accessible, more natural, and truly part of daily life, especially for communities across Mindanao.”

The partnership is backed by the two companies’ shared mission of reaching underserved communities, Amesco Drug President Andrew Uyboco said. “We are honored that BPI chose to partner with us, and we hope to use this collaboration to better serve our customers.”

“May BPI Dito” now has a network of over 7,000 partner stores nationwide.

BPI’s net income rose by 1.7% year on year to P16.9 billion in the first quarter. Its shares closed at P91.80 apiece on Wednesday, up by 80 centavos or 0.88% from the previous day. — A.M.C. Sy