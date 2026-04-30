Dining In/Out (04/30/26)

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THIS WEEK we’ve got summer coolers for sale and for home, and also a wine dinner. One way or another, something will wet your lips during this sweltering summer.

Seattle’s Best unveils Mango Coco Milkshake Collection

THE sweet flavor of mango meets light and refreshing coconut in a new collection from Seattle’s Best Coffee. The Mango Coco Milkshake Collection features three distinct variants, each offering its own unique twist. The Classic Mango Coco is a creamy blend of mango ice cream and coconut water. The Mango Coco Crisp is topped with coconut crisps for an added layer of texture. Finally, the Mango Coco Chia is finished with coconut crisps and chia seeds, offering a richer, more textured take on the original blend. Launched on April 27, the Mango Coco Milkshake Collection is available for a limited time in all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide. Enjoy it for dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Banana, ube halaya highlighted in summer coolers

FOR THIS SUMMER, bar executive and mixologist Kentt Earl Yap turns the spotlight on Filipino favorites. Mr. Yap, the mixology brand ambassador of Nestlé Professional and a teacher of bar management at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, invites mocktail lovers to treat themselves to a glass of Banana Colada and Liquid Halaya. “These are very cost-effective mocktails that can be done even on a tight budget,” he said. Banana Colada uses half a banana (muddled), 30 ml of coconut cream, 100 ml of Nestlé pineapple juice, and 100 ml Nestlé cucumber lemonade which are all mixed together then shaken hard with ice and poured into a tall glass. Liquid Halaya uses 40 gm of ube halaya (purple yam jam), 100 gm of Nestea Strawberry Red Tea, 60 gm of Nestlé All Purpose Cream, and two gm of kaong (sugar palm fruit) for garnish. Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and shake with ice, then pour into a glass and garnish with kaong.

Wine dinner with Querciabella at Finestra

FINESTRA at Solaire Resort Entertainment City invites guests for an evening of Italian gastronomy and world-class wines, as it presents an exclusive wine dinner in collaboration with Querciabella, a premium winery from Tuscany, Italy. The event will take place on May 28, at 6 p.m. Querciabella is one of Italy’s most forward-thinking producers, known for its elegant Chianti Classico and Super Tuscan wines crafted primarily from Sangiovese. A pioneer in organic and biodynamic farming, the estate embraces a nature-first philosophy and produces vegan-certified wines. At the helm of Finestra is chef Andrea Spagoni, who prepares each course to elevate the character of the wines. The dinner starts with Hokkaido scallop carpaccio paired with Mongrana Bianco 2023, followed by luxurious lobster risotto paired with Batàr 2021. The primo is handmade pecorino cheese tortelli served with chickpeas and rosemary, paired with Chianti Classico Riserva 2020. The secondi is roasted toothfish, accompanied by a mushroom ragout and finished with a duck liver sauce, matched with Turpino 2019. This is followed by butter-roasted US beef tenderloin, served with braised onion and black truffle, paired with Camartina Super Tuscan 2019. Dessert is a dark chocolate bar accented by coffee and sambuca, paired with Palafreno Super Tuscan 2021. For inquiries and reservations to this one-night-only event, call 8888-8888 or e-mail restaurantevents@solaireresort.com. Visit https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/finestra-querciabella for more information.