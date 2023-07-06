Dining In/Out (07/06/23)

1 of 7

Fatted Calf offers collaborating dinner

“Range: A Collaborative Farm to Table Experience from North to South” will be held on July 7, 6:30 p.m., at The Fatted Calf PH. It features the food of Jayjay and Rhea SyCip together with chef Waya Araos-Wijangco of Gypsy by Chef Waya in Baguio. The seven-course dinner is P3,950 nett inclusive of tea, coffee and a glass of wine. Guests will also enjoy pre-dinner cocktails from 1834 Gin. Call 0917-789-2352 or 0977-643-7444 to reserve a table.

World Chocolate Day at Newport World Resorts

Newport World Resorts celebrates World Chocolate Day on July 7. At the Garden Wing Cafe located at the ground floor of the Newport Garden Wing, the confection counter is full of sweets, a selection of luxe pralines and truffles made from locally sourced, home-grown chocolates in a variety of flavors like Dark Rocher, White Rocher, Green Tea, Coffee, and more. For the more adventurous palate, try the Coconut, Pistachio Log Marzipan, or even the Tabasco flavors. The cafe is also popular for its line of fresh-made pastries, including chocolate-dipped doughnuts and eclairs. Hotel Okura Manila offers boxes of pralines made from 68% dark chocolate couverture, milk chocolate pralines, and white chocolate pieces. For Chocolate Day, Marriott Hotel Manila offers a variety of cakes: Caramel Chocolate Mini Cake is a caramel sponge with caramel cream and criolait chantilly finished with a nut glaze; King James Cake, a super moist chocolate cake with crème de cacao, Kahlua and chocolate flexi ganache with a dark chocolate glaze; plant-based Chocolate Truffle Cake made with a Felchlin Choc Brun 44% Vegan chocolate mousse, plant-based chocolate ganache, chocolate moist cake and a chocolate crunch. The Lounge at Sheraton Manila Hotel celebrates with a cup of traditional Tsokolate de Batirol which will only be available on July 7. Cafe Mary Grace’s serves several chocolate-based treats: the Chocolate Rum Tiramisu of Espresso-soaked sponge cake using 100% Arabica beans, layered with rich mascarpone and dark chocolate ganache, and flavored with premium aged Don Papa Rum; and Tarta de Chocolate at Barcino are just a couple. Italianni’s Tartufo is a three-layered chocolate cake with dark and white chocolate mousse covered with fudgy frosting. Newly opened ROB’s has Mississippi Mud Pie, with its silky chocolate filling topped with ice cream and chocolate shavings. For more information on World Chocolate Day offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

World Chocolate Day at Marks & Spencer

The 7th of July is the global celebration of all thing’s cocoa. Chocoholics can indulge in the chocolate selection available at Marks & Spencer (M&S) stores this World Chocolate Day 2023. From biscuits encased in silky chocolate to M&S’ luxury Swiss ranges. Even better is that all of the cocoa in the brand’s products, including chocolate bars, biscuits, and cakes, are 100% responsibly sourced. One hundred percent of the palm oil in M&S products is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) — a global non-profit organization working to improve palm oil production to protect biodiversity and forests and safeguard human rights. One can shop in-store and earn Loyalty points through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Shop selected lines online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph

Jollibee’s new Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme

Jollibee has unveiled the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme, the sriracha-hot variant of the Chicken Sandwich Supreme. The original variant features a generous chicken thigh fillet. The newly launched variant has a spicy marinated chicken fillet with sriracha-hot dressing, double-breaded for a satisfying crunch. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme is available in select stores nationwide for P179 (Solo) and P239 (with fries and drink).

Kaffea and Chocolea now available in the US

Starkaffea Corp. has taken its first leap in global expansion as Kaffea and Chocolea are now available in the US through Kaffea Gold USA, the exclusive distributor of Starkaffea in the US. Starkaffea Corp. said that this move is in response to the growing demand of Filipino communities in the US. Starkaffea Corp. is a small-scale enterprise providing signature coffee and chocolate drinks from the Philippines. It is dedicated to making a positive impact on the economy by fostering collaborations with local farmers and embracing sustainable practices while serving health-conscious beverages to its customers. Starkaffea sources its main ingredients, including coconut sugar, cocoa, and coffee beans, from Mindanao. Kaffea, its flagship coffee drink, boasts of a rich blend of ingredients, including regulated coffee content, non-dairy creamer, agaricus mushroom, collagen, COQ10, gano derma, grape seed extract, glutathione, and L-carnitine. Its Chocolea fortified chocolate drink is enriched with Vitamins A, C, E, calcium, iron with iodized salt, non-dairy creamer, and cocoa powder. Starkaffea Corp. also said that it has expanded its area under the Fiesta Corner project in the Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC). Aside from coffee and chocolate drinks, it is offering a wide variety of products for tourists, overseas Filipino workers, balikbayans, and their families shopping at Fiestamall. To ensure a special culinary experience, Starkaffea has collaborated with chef Shanen Ditan, in creating an exclusive selection of health-conscious yet flavorful concoctions that will be showcased exclusively at the Duty Free Fiestamall, including pastries including cookies with walnuts, crinkles, banana muffins, and special cakes, all featuring a dash of Kaffea and Chocolea. Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Kaffea Gold USA is at 969-G Edgewater Blvd #750, Foster City, California 94404. Customers can order online via shopify.com or through e-mail address: info@Kaffeagold.com and phone at 650-262-1610. Kaffea and Chocolea are also available in Patio Filipino, Auntie Em’s Pastries, and Lingnam Restaurant, partners of Kaffea Gold USA.

Tinapayan Festival opens new branches

Tinapayan Festival, a local bakeshop in Manila known for its soft and sweet bread, pastries, and cakes, has announced the opening of several new branches this year. “While the pandemic has been deemed over, small businesses like ours are now starting to slowly go back to normal operations. It is the right time to expand our operations, fulfill our promise to our customers of making sure that we are present where they are in the community. With the opening of our new branches, we are hoping to put more smiles in the faces of our fellow kababayans and become part of their daily lives,” said Potenciano Clarito Chavez, Tinapayan Festival’s COO for Sales and Marketing, in a statement. Beginning February this year, Tinapayan Festival has opened three new branches in strategic locations: in SM North EDSA—North Towers, one in Shoppesville Center in Greenhills, and another one in Riverbanks Mall in Marikina. This brings their total number of branches to five, with the main headquarters in Dapitan St., Manila, and a kiosk in Manila Zoo. Tinapayan Festival’s Manila Savoury products — which include Chicken Floss, Pork Floss, Cheese Tuna Mayo Bun, Cheesy Vegan Roll, Ham and Cheese Loaf, Salad Roll, and Corn and Mushroom Bread — are found in only two branches, SM North and Greenhills. Three more branches are planned to open by the end of the year. Tinapayan Festival has remained committed to its mission of providing delicious and freshly baked products to its loyal customers for over 40 years. Visit Tinapayan Festival at its main branch at 1650 Dapitan St. corner Don Quijote, Sampaloc, Manila or call 732-2188 or 0961-715-2714 or send an e-mail at sales@tinapayan@gmail.com to place advance bulk orders or drop by the other branches. Tinapayan Festival is also available in GrabFood and FoodPanda. To learn more about Tinapayan Festival’s soft and sweet baked products, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Red Bull and Bo’s Coffee in partnership

Caffeinated drinks just got a lot more exciting with the recent collaboration between the globally-renowned energy drink Red Bull and Bo’s Coffee, a popular global Filipino coffee chain. Starting July 1, Red Bull Energy Drink and Red Bull Sugar Free will be listed as part of Bo’s Coffee’s Ready to Drink beverage menu. Additionally, together, they have created a duo of Red Bull-infused drinks. The new drinks are Sunset Orange Fizz and Golden Passion Bliss. Sunset Orange Fizz combines Red Bull with orange juice and strawberry syrup. Golden Passion Bliss, on the other hand, mixes Red Bull with passion fruit juice. Both drinks are now available in all Bo’s Coffee stores and franchise locations across the Metro area, and will be available on Bo’s Coffee menu in all locations starting on July 16. Since they’re limited-edition beverages, they will only be available on Bo’s menu until Aug. 31.

Greenwich launches Blacklist Overload Bundle

Greenwich partners with e-sports team Blacklist International Mobile Legends, for the Blacklist Overload Bundle (P595). The bundle includes a 9” Roast Beef and Cream Cheese Overload Pizza and two Lasagna Supreme Chickens. The bundle comes with a free, exclusive, limited-edition Blacklist photocard for every purchase. There are six photocards to collect. Greenwich has another surprise packed in this bundle — there will be a meet-and-greet with the players on July 12 at the Greenwich Visayas Ave. branch, which will be exclusive to the first 80 customers who purchase the bundle. The deal is available for dine-in and take-out, from July 3 to Aug. 13 only.