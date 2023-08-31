Dining In/Out (08/31/23)

1 of 4

Disney mooncake gift box for the Mooncake Fest

HONG KONG MX is poised to launch several new products, including the new Musang King Durian Molten Mooncake and an exclusive Disney mooncake gift box, just in time for the Mooncake Festival. The Musang King Durian Molten Mooncake has creamy 100% Musang King Durian pulp from naturally ripened fruits from Malaysia. Meanwhile, in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Hong Kong MX offers an exclusive mooncake gift box featuring classic Disney characters. Inspired by a vintage vinyl record player, the music box is decorated with some of Disney’s most iconic characters and also plays the melody of “It’s a Small World.” The Disney gift box includes four Mickey Mouse-shaped White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes with Egg Yolk. This year Hong Kong MX also offers classic flavors for the more traditional palates, including its pioneering product, the Lava Custard Mooncake. In addition to the Lava Custard Mooncake gift box, other lava mooncake gift box options are also available, including Lava Duet Mooncake, Lava Quartet Mooncake, and Custard Duet Mooncake, all in the new artistic packaging. The Lava Mooncake Series comes in an array of flavors, including the classic Lava Custard Mooncake, Lava Caramel Macchiato Mooncake, Lava Chocolate Mooncake, and Lava Cheese Mooncake. Meanwhile, the signature best-selling White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Two Egg Yolks and Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Two Egg Yolks has a new look that includes mythical touches in its packaging. For this Mooncake Festival, Hong Kong MX has launched a variety of gift boxes that allow buyers to enjoy these classic flavors in whichever way they like — whether it be with reduced sugar or in an assortment of classic flavors which include Red Bean Paste, Lava Chocolate, and Lava Custard variants. Hong Kong MX mooncakes are available viaFacebook (Hong Kong MX Products Philippines); Instagram (@hkmxproductsph); TikTok |(@hkmxproductsph); the official website, www.doubledownimportexportinc.com; Lazada/Shopee (Hong Kong MX Products Phils); GrabFood (Hong Kong MX Bakery at multiple locations); Pickaroo/MetroMart (Hong Kong MX at multiple locations); or by calling 0917-137-2129 or 8635-0748. Hong Kong MX also has physical stores at SM Aura Premier, V-Mall Greenhills, SM Southmall, DoubleDragon Plaza, and SM Mall of Asia. For a limited time only, customer can collect free gifts for orders of P5,000 and above. Orders worth P10,000 and above get free delivery within Metro Manila.

1800 Cristalino tequila launched in Manila

THE NEWEST player in the premium tequila market is 1800 Cristalino, which was launched on Aug. 17 at Yes Please! in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The tequila’s flavor is achieved by meticulously filtering an Añejo tequila through activated charcoal. This unique process gives 1800 Cristalino its fine and clear color with a full-bodied taste and a hint of fruity and floral notes. The tequila is available in all S&R Membership Shopping stores around Metro Manila and at online stores Boozy, The Booze Shop, and Singlemalt PH.

The Oriental holds motorcycle dining tour of Bataan

MOTORCYCLE aficionados can ride and dine in style and rediscover the countryside of Bataan province with the Explore Bataan promo of The Oriental Hotel and Resort in Mariveles. Riders can avail of the room rate promo of P3,888 for deluxe cellar and P4,888 for deluxe executive, which come with breakfast for two and a 10% discount at the Cocoon Restaurant and Forest Grill. They can also take a swim in the circular pool and get signature massages at the Asian-themed spa after a long ride. The Oriental’s partner tour operator, Aura Mosca has unique itineraries for guests, or customized tours which combine nature, adventure, culture, and cuisine. But for those who prefer the do-it-yourself mode, they can stop by the First Line of Defense Monument at the Layac Junction in Dinalupihan; the Bataan Tourism Center in Balanga City; the World War II Surrender Site inside the Balanga Elementary School; the City of Balanga Wetlands and Nature Park, the Dambana ng Kagitingan on top of Mt. Samat in Pila; Death March Km Zero, a memorial plaza in Mariveles; Five Fingers Cove; and the town of Morong, with its beach resorts and the conservation center for sea turtles. For more information, log on to www.bataan.theorientalhotels.com.

Tinapayan Festival offers healthy back-to-school snacks

TINAPAYAN Festival, a Manila-based best known for its soft and sweet bread, pastries, and cakes, is prepared for the school year kickoff with a wide array of healthy baked offerings, namely, their Agri-Pandesal products. These include its Squash Pandesal, crafted using real squash, and Carrot, Malunggay, Sweet Potato, and Potato Pandesal variants. These, along with its Classic Sandwich Bread, Cream Loaf (made with high protein flour, refined sugar, and powdered milk), Raisin Bread, and Wheat Bread are available at any of Tinapayan Festival’s branches. Tinapayan Festival also recently introduced two new healthy products to their lineup, Cheesy Monay and Milk Bread, which are also available in all five the branches across Metro Manila — Manila Zoo, SM North EDSA North Towers, Shoppesville Center in Greenhills, Riverbanks Mall in Marikina, and the main store on Dapitan St. corner Don Quijote, Sampaloc, Manila. For advanced bulk orders, drop by the main branch or call 8732-2188 or 0933-814-4912, or send an e-mail at sales@tinapayan@gmail.com. Tinapayan Festival is also available in GrabFood and FoodPanda.

Mang Inasal opens new stores in 2023

AS IT celebrates its 20th year, Mang Inasal continues to expand its store network nationwide. In the first half of 2023, seven new branches have opened: Biñan, Laguna; SM City Grand Central, Caloocan; Baler, Aurora; SM City Tuguegarao; WalterMart Caloocan; WalterMart Capas Tarlac; and Polomolok, South Cotabato. Among the Mang Inasal stores set to open in the rest of the year are those in Cavite, Quezon, Leyte, Samar, Quezon City, and Marikina.