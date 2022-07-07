Dining In/Out (07/07/22)

1 of 2

Crimson Boracay offers ‘Art On a Plate’

CRIMSON Resort and Spa Boracay brings back its “Art On a Plate” dinner event at the Mosaic Latin American Grill. On July 8 and 9, the resort will feature a spread by the chefs by Hapag MNL and chocolate creations by award-winning company Auro Chocolates. Crimson Boracay artist-in-residence Eric Egualada will present visual art while music will be provided by saxophonist Nicole Tejedor and guitarist John Reluya. For reservations, call or message 0998-5964629 or e-mail boracay.fbsec@crimsonhotel.com.

Jollibee brings back ube cheese pie

THE UBE cheese pie is back on Jollibee’s menu this July for P35 for one piece, P100 for three, and P199 for six. It is available via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, or #87000. Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out. For updates, follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

McDonald’s goes strawless

QUICK service restaurant giant McDonald’s Philippines will use strawless lids in an effort to reduce waste. Under its Green & Good platform, McDonald’s has also installed solar rooftop panels on some of its branches, introduced bike racks and bike-and-dine areas, and partnered with eSakay to provide e-charging stations. Updates can be found on McDonald’s PH on facebook.com/McDo.ph, twitter.com/McDo_PH, and instagram.com/mcdo_ph.