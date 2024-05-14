Join Sanden and Copeland for the Smarter Cold Room Revolution at Laus Group Event Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on May 21, 2024.
Explore advanced cold chain technology alongside industry leaders and experts. Discover innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability through discussions, workshops, and live demonstrations.
Experience the benefits of smarter cold room solutions firsthand, optimizing operations, reducing costs, and promoting environmental sustainability.
Attendance is FREE, but spots are limited, so RSVP by May 10, 2024!
To know more about this event, visit https://www.sandencoldchain.com.ph/media-and-events-page-1/.
