Dining In/Out (02/29/24)

1 of 2

Freebies at Palenque

VISITORS can brush up on the flavors of the Philippines at Palenque at Quezon City’s Gateway Mall 2 and get rewarded every weekday until April 9. With a ₱500 single-receipt purchase, visitors can get a free daily special from the restaurant of the day at Palenque. On Mondays, Bale Dutung gives free ensaladang talong, and armed with the receipt on Tuesdays, one can get the Ilocos empanada from BEL Iloco. Chicken Fandian offers a plate of chami on Wednesdays, while one can get the Knicker Fruit Halo-halo at Palm Grill on Thursdays. Cap off the working week on Friday with a glass of cold brew at Tindeli. “Palenque is a celebration of Filipino cuisine and we’d love for you to experience it for yourself. With this promo, we encourage everyone to take a culinary trip around our country and experience all the diverse flavors the Philippines has to offer,” Marjorie Go, AVP for Marketing of Araneta City, said in a statement. Palenque is at Upper Ground B level of the new Gateway Mall 2.

Taco Bell gets hot and cheesy

TACO BELL heats it up with its latest offer, the new Flaming Queso line. Cheese and jalapeños come together in three creations which are available for a limited time only. These are the Flaming Grilled Stuft Quesorrito (Mexican-style ground beef, Mexican-flavored rice, nacho cheese sauce, diced onions, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, jalapeño slices, warm tortilla wrap), the Flaming Quesodilla (three types of cheese, jalapeño slices, tortilla wrap), and the Flaming Quesowrap Supreme (Mexican-style ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, diced onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeño slices, and crunchy tortilla wrap). These cost P195, P159, and P195, respectively. Upgrade to a full meal with a side of Nachos Sprinkle and a 12 oz. serving of soda for an additional P70. Taco Bell’s Flaming Queso offers are available until April 8 only. They are available at Taco Bell branches for dine-in and take-out, by calling the 8911-1111 hotline or ordering through Taco Bell’s official delivery partners GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo (prices may vary).