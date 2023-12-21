Dining In/Out (12/21/23)

1 of 8

Favorite restaurants reopen at Shangri-La Plaza

FAVORITE dining destinations are coming back to Shangri-La Plaza mall. Via Mare, Cafe Lyon, and Healthy Shabu-Shabu are reopening and will be dishing up crowd favorites soon. La Creperie is now expanding with its very own store at Level 2. Known for its classic Filipino fare, Via Mare will soon open its doors at The Ledge on Level 6, Main Wing. Cafe Lyon will be serving its Filipino-French comfort food in its new location soon at Level 1, North Wing, right beside cake and bake shop Bake House and burger joint Raging Bull Burgers. Healthy Shabu-Shabu is all set to make its Shang comeback also at The Ledge on Level 6. Meanwhile, Wine Story has restarted operations at Level 1 (near OWNDAYS). For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Red Ribbon offer Holiday Cakes

AS THE holiday season is in full swing, Red Ribbon offers three cakes to brighten up celebrations. They are: Black Forest; the New Holiday Chocolate Dedication Cake, its moist chiffon chocolate cake made special with a limited time holiday design (available in stores starting Dec. 22); and the New Red Velvet Bliss, a festive red and white cake design with red and white chiffon cake layered with creamy icing infused with cream cheese (already available in select stores nationwide). Prices start at P679.

Four Points by Sheraton Palawan opens in Puerto Princesa

FOUR POINTS by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 hotel brands, announces the brand’s entry into the Philippines with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa in Palawan. The new hotel is located along Sabang Beach, about 70 kilometers or 90 minutes drive northeast of Puerto Princesa City, and is inside the Subterranean River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The area offers many opportunities for adventure, from its 8.2 kilometer-long Underground River to explore, the Sabang Mangrove Forest to paddle through, jungle paths to hike, crystal-clear waters to snorkel in, and day trips by boat to the nearby isles. The hotel offers 168 guest rooms, each featuring the signature Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, modern marble-floored bathrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as balconies with scenic views of the mountains and beaches. Suite rooms offer increased flexibility with 47 square meters (sq.m.) and a 65-inch flat-screen TV. It has two restaurants and a pool bar, which offer a true farm-to-table dining experience featuring the best of local ingredients. Guests can dine outdoors by the sea at Evolution, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant with an open kitchen and live cooking stations. Italian restaurant Il Fiore also features al fresco seating, where guests can enjoy upscale Italian cuisine and creative cocktails with the fresh ocean breezes of Sabang Beach. The best accompaniment for every meal is a local craft beer straight from the tap, courtesy of the Four Points by Sheraton signature Best Brews selection, which showcases the area’s culture and authentic flavors through locally brewed beers. The hotel’s 1,367-sq.m. swimming pool, with the Pool Bar right in the middle, is the ideal spot to relax and sip cocktails. The hotel also has a 24/7 fitness center, sauna, and children’s playground. For events, the hotel offers outdoor open-air setups, perfect for weddings, parties, and concerts. Indoor venues for meetings will be available in 2024, offering complimentary fast Wi-Fi and equipped with the latest audio-visual technology. This season of year-end celebrations, the hotel is offering a special rate for guests staying on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 1, 2024. These Christmas and New Year’s Eve promotions include a Deluxe Garden view room, breakfast for two, and dinner for two. Rates start at P18,100++ per night. Stays can be booked at FourPointsPalawan.com. For more information, visit FourPointsPalawan.com.

Bicol’s iconic hotel reopens for the Xmas Season

THE Oriental Legazpi, the iconic hotel of the Bicolandia, recently reopened after a makeover, just in time for the Christmas season. The four-star hotel boasts of 104 well-appointed rooms, including six executive suites, and the Mayor’s Suite and Governor’s Suite. Sitting on top of Taysan Hill overlooking Legazpi City, it boasts of a breathtaking view of Mayon Volcano, Albay Gulf, and the city proper. The hotel has a gym, an infinity pool, a Zen-inspired Legazpi Garden, and The Spa which offers signature massage treatments. Guests can enjoy the all-day dining Mayon Imperial Restaurant, Beana’s Nook for a more intimate feel, and the Volcanic Grill which is ideal for a watering hole nightcap while gazing at the stars and Mayon’s night-time silhouette. As a Noche Buena treat, The Oriental is offering the Yuletide Feast with a selection of regional, Filipino, and international dishes for P1,299 for adults and P899 for children. The dinner experience is enhanced with the Symphony of Lights and Sounds featuring the Oriental Fire Dancers, and carol performances by a local violinist and pianist. The Twinkling Night Specials promo runs until Dec. 31. The hotel can arrange island-hopping, ATV adventure around Mayon, butanding (whale shark) interaction, scuba diving, and customized tours around the Bicolandia with its partner tour operator accredited by the Department of Tourism. Van transfers to and from the city proper and the Bicol International Airport can also be arranged for guests’ convenience. For updates and latest offerings, visit legazpi.theorientalhotels.com or follow The Oriental Legazpi on Facebook or Instagram.

Manami Resort’s Magic of White Christmas

THE FIRST and only luxury nature resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental, Manami Resort unveils a white Christmas is reimagined amidst the backdrop of sun-kissed sands and crystal-clear waters. The Spanish-inspired Noche Buena dinner on Dec. 24, priced at P3,000++ per person, promises to be a highlight. Guests will be treated to a dinner accompanied by live music and the light show by Bailes de Luces from La Castellana City, along with special fire dance performances. The festivities continue into the New Year with the resort’s Media Noche event on Dec. 31. For P3,750++ per person, guests can enjoy a Mediterranean buffet in a setting adorned with white Christmas decor. The evening will be elevated with live music, a fireworks display, and a toast to new beginnings. Manami Resort also offers the Choco Mallows beverage for P580++, and the Yuletide Elixir cocktail, a blend of vodka, amaretto, vanilla, milk, and Baileys, for P480++. Hotel reservations can be made by contacting the resort team at 0917-178-2611 or via e-mail at reservations@manamiresort.com. For more information visit manamiresort.com, facebook.com/ManamiResort, or instagram.com/manamilife.

Classic Christmas from Sugarplum Pastries

CHEF LOVELY JIAO of Sugarplum Pastries brings back her Christmas Classics, a collection of favorite holiday treats and sweets. Headlining the selection is the Meringue Tower, a structure of chocolate truffles, candy canes, and cinnamon cookies. The season-inspired Cookie-Do is a DIY set which comes with a big cinnamon biscuit in the shape of a Christmas tree as well as cookies in the form of stars and presents, three piping bags of green, red, and yellow frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and candies, as well as Sugarplum’s signature chocolate smash balls with a wooden mallet for added fun. The menu likewise includes Cakesicles, chocolate-coated truffle cakes adorned with characters from Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer to a Snowman and Gingerbread Man. The Yuletide-inspired Macarons, on the other hand, are elegant meringue sandwiches filled with salted dulce de leche, white chocolate, or strawberry. The Brownie Cheesecake is a blend of creamy and salty flavors, complemented with dark and gooey brownie bites, whereas the Dark Maria is a serving of moist dark chocolate topped with strawberries. The Peach and Mango Tres Leches is a melt-in-the-mouth sponge cake soaked in evaporated, condensed, and whole milk finished with whipped cream and mangoes and peaches. Perfect as gifts or tokens for this season of giving, the Christmas Trio offers an all-in-one package that includes the Banana Loaf, Dark Maria, and Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies. The Christmas Sampler features an assortment of macarons, cakesicles, and cinnamon cookies. Completing the line-up are staples made special this Christmastime: Cheesy, buttery Ensaimada; Banana Bread with dark chocolate topped with toasted walnuts; and INF Cookies with cashews, walnuts, and almonds. Armed with a culinary degree from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management, Ms. Jiao has honed her skills at the Makati Shangri-La and F1 Hotel Taguig.

Bridgetowne offers lights, music, and good food

BRIDGETOWNE, Robinsons Land’s destination estate, offers lights, music and food in a wide-open space this season. Earlier this month, Mercato Central opened an outpost at Bridgetowne near the property’s football pitch. With almost two dozen food stalls to choose from, visitors are spoiled for choice. This Christmas season, the stalls are open for business Tuesday to Sunday, while in January it operates from Thursday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight until March. Buskers provide entertainment, nightly. Among the vendors are Heaven Shake, Nutrifresh and Face Buko, Juice Factory, Kraft Coffee, Hungarian, John Crispy, Lyn’s Bibingka, El Angelicious Empanada, JD’s Takoyaki, It’s A Wrap, Uncle Kims, Kchase Korean Street Food, Cheng’s Grill, Guagua’s Best, Bagnet Rice Patong, 921 Smoking Hot, Mongolian, Cocina Berenguer, and Chicago. Once dusk falls, Bridgetowne lights up, offering picture-perfect backdrops starting with the gigantic The Victor statue which is festively illuminated. A second art installation, Lambat, depicts a fishing couple at the precise moment when they cast their net. Brigetowne will also holding its first New Year Countdown on Dec. 31, featuring some of the country’s top bands — Sandwich Motherbasss with DJ Loonyo, MC Pao Avila, DJ Jet Boado DJ Alondra. Hosted by Kaladkarin and Princess Legaspi, the event will start at 9 p.m. Entrance is free.

Richmonde Hotels offer holiday specials

THIS YEAR, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel and Richmonde Hotel Ortigas will offer festive buffets, staycation packages, and year-end parties at best value. A merry banquet spread awaits diners of Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet at the Richmonde Café on Dec. 24, 6 to 10 p.m., and priced at P1,680 net with coffee or tea. At Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, the Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet of Eastwood Café+Bar is highlighted by a variety of carvings such as roast turkey, prime rib, roasted leg of lamb, porchetta, and salmon wellington, among others. Buffet is at P1,999 net per person with a round of iced tea, soda, Smirnoff Mule, red or white wine, plus coffee or tea, and is served from 6 to 10 p.m. To further lift holiday spirits, carolers will serenade the diners and hotel gift certificates will be raffled off. Gather the family to say goodbye to 2023 and usher in another year with an all-night affair on Dec. 31 at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas starting with a New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Richmonde Café featuring an international spread of festive fare for P1,980 net. After Media Noche, it is time for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Bash which starts at 9 p.m. at the hotel lobby. The event features live music from Infinite Vibes, a cocktail buffet, and three rounds of drinks with choices ranging from cocktails and beer, to iced tea, soda and chilled juices, plus sparkling wine for toasting as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets to the countdown party are P1,380 net each. Get big savings with the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet and Countdown Bundle priced at P2,880 net per person. Meanwhile, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel turns back the clock while moving forward to greet the new year with a Music Revival Party to Countdown to 2024 that starts at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, with stand-up comic Jeremie to warm up the crowd with comedy, interactive games, and a raffle draw. The High Pitch Band lights up the stage with pop and dance music. Guests can fill up on the cocktail buffet spread and free flowing beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks, all for P1,999 net per ticket. This is followed by the Eastwood Richmonde’s New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet at the Grand Ballroom on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for P1,699 net. All buffet offers and countdown tickets are free for children five years old and below while children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount on the full price. Meanwhile, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas brings Holiday Wonders with room rates starting at P3,700 net (room only) and P4,500 net (with breakfast buffet for two) for bookings this December until Jan. 14, 2024 (except Dec. 24 and 31). On Dec. 24, celebrate Christmas with room package rates from P5,000 net with breakfast buffet for two, and P7,500 net with breakfast buffet and Christmas Eve dinner buffet at Richmonde Café for two. On Dec. 31st, book accommodations for as low as P5,500 net with breakfast buffet for two, P7,000 net with breakfast and New Year’s Eve countdown party tickets for two, P7,800 net with breakfast and New Year’s Eve dinner buffet for two, and P9,800 net for the works — breakfast, dinner buffet, and countdown party for two. Guests can also enjoy a 15% discount on dine-in orders at Richmonde Café and in-room orders from Room Service, plus on December weekends, complimentary hot cocoa at the lobby and drinks at the pool. For the hotel’s Catholic guests, a mass is scheduled at the 3/F function room on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Meanwhile, stay within Eastwood City from now until Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24 and 25) and enjoy the family-friendly activities it offers. The Season’s Splendor room packages include accommodations for as low as P4,600 net for a night’s stay and P4,200 net per night for two nights or more. To include breakfast buffet for two persons, add P1,100 to the rates. Stay on Dec. 24 at P8,800 net and your stay on Dec. 25 is 50% off or just P4,400 net. Rates already include breakfast buffet for two. The Christmas Eve room package starts at P11,300 net and come with breakfast buffet and Christmas Eve dinner buffet at Eastwood Café+Bar good for two persons. On Dec. 31, book a room with two tickets to the hotel’s countdown party and brunch buffet for two for as low as P12,700 net. Enjoy an extended holiday from Jan. 1 to 15, 2024 for as low as P5,500 net with breakfast buffet for two. All room and package rates are inclusive of taxes, Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of the pool, and parking for one vehicle on a first come, first served basis. For inquiries, table reservations, and countdown party ticket purchases, call Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’s Food & Beverage Department at 0917-534-4352, e-mail fbsup@richmondeortigas.com, or message the hotel’s official accounts on Facebook and Instagram. For inquiries and table reservations at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, contact its Food & Beverage Department at 0917-821-0333, e-mail fb@eastwoodrichmonde.com or send a message via Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s official Facebook page. For inquiries and room reservations, call Richmonde Hotel Ortigas at (632) 8638-7777 or 0917-859-7914 on mobile or Viber, e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com, or log on to www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph, and Eastwood Richmonde Hotel at 8570-7777 or 0917-531-6867 on mobile or Viber, e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com, or log on to www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph.