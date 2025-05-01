FUJIFILM PHILIPPINES, Inc. last week launched its latest hybrid instant camera, the instax WIDE Evo, in the country.

The instax WIDE Evo, priced at P22,599, was officially unveiled over the weekend with an exhibit at the Glorietta Activity Center featuring works of Filipino photographers Jilson Tiu, Geloy Concepcion, Aya Cabauatan, and Issa Barte, as well as workshops, installations, and photo areas.

The WIDE Evo has a wide-angle lens and comes with a 3.5-inch TFT color LCD screen at the rear to allow users to review their shots before printing. It can also print photos from users’ smartphones via the Direct Print function.

It features 10 lens effects and 10 film styles that can be used simultaneously.

“Furthermore, for the first time in the instax series, the lens effects feature a “Degree Control” function, allowing users to finely adjust their photos, such as intensity of light and color gradation in 100 levels, enabling delicate and precise expressions as desired,” Fujifilm Philippines said.

“In addition, the ‘Film Style,’ which frames the photo for a more impressive instax print, and the ‘Wide Angle Mode,’ which allows for a dynamic shot with a wider range, further enhance the appeal of WIDE format film. The combination of these effects results in more than 100,000 possible expressions, making every shot a masterpiece.”

The camera weighs approximately 490 grams and has a body with a black base and silver metallic materials. It is designed similar to an analog film camera, allowing users to select effects using its dials and to print shots via a crank.

It has a 1/3-inch CMOS sensor with primary color filter, f2.4 aperture, automatic switching shutter speed of 1/4 second to 1/8000 second and ISO100 to 1600, and exposure compensation of −2.0 exposure value (EV) to +2.0 EV. It also features a self-timer of up to 10 seconds.

It comes with a built-in lithium-ion battery that is chargeable via USB-C. It also has internal memory, with additional storage available via a microSD or microSDHC memory card.

The WIDE Evo also has a dedicated app that has a Discover Feed function that lets users view images taken with the camera and posted on social media along with the various effects used for these photos. Users can then replicate the combinations on their own cameras via the app. — B.V. Roc