LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. said it will build a beach club within its 84-hectare Ilocandia Coastown township in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as it expands developments in northern Luzon.

In a disclosure on Monday, the company said the Ilocandia Beach Club will be developed along the township’s 1.4-kilometer coastline and will feature direct beach access, dining outlets, retail spaces, and recreational amenities.

The planned facility will include swimming pools, a fitness center, and lounge areas, among other features, Megaworld said.

“Our goal is to offer a beachside township experience in Ilocandia Coastown,” said May Santos, head of sales and marketing for the township.

Megaworld said land development for the project is set to begin early next year.

The Ilocandia Coastown project is the company’s first township development in the Ilocos region and will include a town center, commercial and office spaces, hotels, and leisure facilities.

The township is located near the Fort Ilocandia Hotel, about 10 minutes from Laoag International Airport and within 30 minutes of Paoay Church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Megaworld previously said it has started land clearing and infrastructure development in Ilocandia Coastown, including roads, utilities, and its first residential project, Ilocandia Beach Village.

The 19.4-hectare residential village will feature 446 lots ranging from 230 to 406 square meters, with amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, and central park. The company said the project will also include underground cabling systems for utilities.

Lot turnover is scheduled for 2031, with expected sales of about P2 billion, based on earlier disclosures.

For 2025, Megaworld reported a 12% increase in attributable net income to P21 billion from P18.75 billion in 2024. Revenue rose by 4.4% to P79.12 billion from P75.77 billion, while expenses increased by 4.8% to P50.49 billion from P48.18 billion.

Megaworld shares closed at P2.05 on Monday, down 0.49%. — J.C.A. Gonzales