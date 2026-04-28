NESTLÉ Philippines said it is accelerating its shift to sustainable energy as it seeks to shield its operations from global fuel price volatility.

Nestlé Philippines Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Alarcón said the launch of its biomass boiler facility at its Cabuyao, Laguna plant “strengthens our resilience against fuel price volatility and secures our energy independence.”

“This is a prime example of turning a challenge into an opportunity, reducing emissions while ensuring stable, cost-free energy for our operations,” he said during the launch of the biomass boiler facility on Monday.

The move comes amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has affected fuel prices and supply.

The biomass boiler facility was developed in partnership with Berkeley Energy Commercial Industrial Solutions.

Mr. Alarcón said the facility “future-proofs operations against carbon regulations and supports local farming communities by creating value from agricultural by-products.”

Nestlé’s biomass boiler facility in Laguna uses local agricultural waste to power the spray-drying process for milk production.

The company has an existing biomass boiler facility at its Cagayan de Oro plant in Mindanao, which supports coffee production.

Nestlé said shifting to biomass energy for its spray-drying process aligns with its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This milestone further demonstrates our shift from ambition to operational reality, reflecting a sustainable industrial strategy that is scalable, self-reinforcing, and essential to long-term value creation,” Mr. Alarcón said.

The company added that its local manufacturing sites, administrative office and distribution centers run on hydroelectric and geothermal energy.

It also said it collects and diverts plastic packaging volumes equivalent to what it places on the market and procures 100% green coffee beans for its products.

“Sustainability is not just an environmental commitment, it is a business imperative,” Mr. Alarcón said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz