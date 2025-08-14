SAMSUNG Electronics Philippines Corp, (SEPCO) has partnered with real estate investment strategy firm Lobien Realty Group Inc. (LRG) to help support businesses looking to digitize their operations.

“This partnership with LRG is part of our concrete commitment to support the nation-building agenda of strengthening our various business sectors to continue the country’s momentum of growth, and we are grateful to have partners like LRG that share in the same mission and vision,” SEPCO President Min Su Chu said in a statement.

Under the partnership, SEPCO aims to leverage technology and its suite of connection solutions to help in the growth and digitalization of Philippines businesses.

“Ranging from mobile security via Samsung Knox Suite and top-of-the-line display solutions for retail to energy-efficient cooling solutions for large spaces, Samsung’s offerings are designed to address various pain points hindering businesses from successfully digitizing their operations,” SEPCO said.

LRG, known for its expertise in office and commercial space leasing, capital investments optimization, and property acquisition and sales, would help make Samsung’s B2B solutions more accessible to enterprises looking to digitize their operations, it added.

“We take pride in having this partnership with Samsung Philippines. The synergy between Lobien Realty Group and Samsung Philippines holds immense opportunities, especially in the B2B (business-to-business) push of Samsung [Electronics] Philippines Corp.,” LRG Chief Executive Officer Sheila Lobien said in a separate statement.

The partnership also aligns with the Philippine government’s aim to digitalize local businesses, as part of its nation-building agenda, SEPCO added.

“Combined with LRG’s extensive reach and strong expertise in real estate and property investments, Samsung is optimistic about moving forward with its mission of making business solutions more accessible and helping create connected experiences for the businesses’ customers and stakeholders,” SEPCO said.

SEPCO is the local subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, the electronics giant specializing in smartphones, digital signages, wearables, and home appliances, among others. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz