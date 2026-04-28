Japanese and Filipino talent come together

RIEHATA, SB19, and new dancers share the stage

THE NEXT EVENT commemorating the Japan-Philippines Friendship Year is a special performance called Stella Dance Jam, where globally acclaimed Filipino-Japanese dancer and choreographer Rie Hata (stylized as RIEHATA) will join forces with P-pop group SB19.

Taking place on June 20 and 21 at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City, this dance show marks the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines, presented by Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM).

What sets the performance apart is that it will also feature young dancers, selected through auditions in both Japan and the Philippines under the guidance of RIEHATA herself. The event’s name, Stella Dance Jam, refers to its goal of “bringing together the next generation of stellas, or rising stars, from across borders.”

“It’s my first time collaborating with anyone from the Philippines and that’s been my goal since I was little. I wanted to use my talent to be a bridge between Philippines and Japan, but I didn’t know where to start,” said Ms. Hata at a press conference on April 24.

As a half-Filipino, half-Japanese dancer and choreographer, her motivation is to “give everyone the chance to be a star.”

“Everyone has talent but some people don’t believe in themselves, just because they don’t live in Manila and have opportunities,” she said. “I’m sure there are so many talented kids all over the Philippines.”

Ms. Hata, who has choreographed for big K-pop and hip-hop acts and runs a dance studio in Japan, said that she has always stayed in touch with Philippine culture through her mother, who is from Cebu.

“My mom is very strong and positive. Even though we’re not a rich family, she always believed in me. She was always supportive. I get that energy from her, and with that, I want to cheer on everyone,” she explained. “I want to give that positivity, happiness, and strength to the next generation.”

Philippine auditions were held in Davao on April 25 and in Manila on April 26. In the future, JFM will be continuing the event, with auditions held in more cities for a nationwide reach.

“Someday, we will have more auditions all over the country. Maybe next year or sometime in the future we can go to other cities like Cebu and Iloilo,” said Ben Suzuki, JFM president, at the press conference.

On getting RIEHATA for the project, he said that her “unique identity” drove them to invite her as a key figure to commemorate Philippines-Japan diplomatic relations.

“She is a symbol of the future of two countries. Through her, this is not just a dance project, but a symbol of our future,” he said.

As for what to expect from her, SB19, and the new dancers, Ms. Hata summarized it as “love, energy, and passion.”

“In the auditions, I’ve been looking for good energy, those who really love dance and have passion for it. The techniques and skills can be taught, but those things you have to have in you,” she said.

The auditions were open to people aged 18-39 years old. There is no set number of dancers yet to be selected, though Ms. Hata said it could be somewhere between 10 and 30.

“This is just the beginning. I’ll do my best to continue this event and visit other cities. Next time I’m hoping to have auditions for kids as well,” she added.

The new dancers, aside from sharing the stage with her and SB19, will also be able to make more connections after gaining exposure through the show.

Ms. Hata concluded that there should be many more joint collaborations for the two countries’ dance and entertainment industries to move forward as one.

“I visited the Philippines as a child and only recently could I come back. My relatives would always say that they want to work and pursue their dreams outside of the country, with OFWs going to the US or Japan,” she said.

“Now, a lot of people are interested in going to the Philippines, because our entertainment industries have people like SB19, a world-class P-pop artist. Those kinds of things can make people aware,” she continued.

“They can go to Korea for K-pop and to the US for mainstream pop, but the Philippines also has something to offer.”

Tickets for Stella Dance Jam are limited to those aged 18 and above and will be available via TicketWorld starting May 23. — Brontë H. Lacsamana