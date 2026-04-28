Entertainment News (04/28/26)

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Rusty Machines’ Iggy San Pablo launches music project

IGGY SAN PABLO, best known for his work with Filipino alt-rock band Rusty Machines, is back as “simple socks,” a solo music project navigating the complexities of adult life and self-discovery through the lens of a migrant. Distinct from Mr. San Pablo’s earlier bedroom-pop outing thenils, simple socks is a more assured artistic voice. Now based in Toronto, Canada, he explores themes of domestic routines, career transitions, and the challenges of making connections in a new environment. His debut single, “Training Wheels,” is an indie rock track that captures the courage of stepping beyond his comfort zone. Simple socks’ “Training Wheels” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

20th Century Studios’ Send Help streams on Disney+

STARTING May 7, Sam Raimi’s thriller Send Help from 20th Century Studios will be streaming exclusively on Disney+. The film depicts a literal workplace nightmare when a ruthless executive (played by Dylan O’Brien) and his overlooked employee (Rachel McAdams) are stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. It flips traditional power dynamics into a volatile, darkly comedic fight for survival, as past grievances collide with a raw instinct for self-preservation.

Action comedy The Wonderfools goes on Netflix

STARTING May 15, a new Korean series will be hitting Netflix. Titled The Wonderfools, it’s an action comedy centered on a goofy group of townies who stumble into superpowers and must fight rising evil as doomsday panic grows. It stars big names in K-drama — Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo, and Choi Dae-hoon — and is created by Kang Eun-kyung and directed by Yu In-sik.

XG returns to Manila for its 2026 world tour

FOR its 2026 world tour The Core, global girl group XG will be coming back to Manila in July. It is its second world tour promoting its first full album THE CORE, with Asian stops including Bangkok, Manila, and Taipei. Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE IN MANILA will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on July 22. The general ticket sale will start April 30, 12 p.m. Tickets, with prices ranging from P3,500 to P16,500 plus ticketing charges, will be available via smtickets.com.

Simple Plan brings new tour to Manila

POP-PUNK icons Simple Plan will return to Manila with their new The Bigger Than You Think! tour on Nov. 25 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Presented by Midas Promotions and Wilbros Live, the tour promises a night of nostalgia, energy, and fan-favorite anthems celebrating their 25 years as a band, with iconic hits such as “I’m Just a Kid.” Tickets will be available via TicketNet online and outlets nationwide starting May 5, 11 a.m.