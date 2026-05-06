THE DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology (DoST) said over 100,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have tapped its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) since 2002, as it expands support through laboratory testing services and a new financing tie-up offering loans of up to P50 million.

DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said MSMEs can avail themselves of government programs aimed at helping them commercialize their products and become globally competitive. Among these is SETUP, which provides technology upgrading assistance, including seed funding for equipment acquisition, as well as training and consultancy services.

“Before we provide financial assistance to procure technology or equipment, we also provide technical guidance,” he said during the implementation announcement of the Philippine Technology Evaluation and Standards for Testing on Tuesday.

According to the DoST, SETUP also offers services such as functional packaging and label design, as well as database information systems. The program is open to MSMEs in priority sectors, including food processing, furniture and furnishings, and agriculture- and aquaculture-based products.

For regulatory compliance, MSMEs can also access laboratory services through DoST’s OneLab network, which is composed of about 70 member laboratories, including Regional Standards and Testing Laboratories, research and development institutes, and private and international partners.

“We have laboratories all over the country… which provide the necessary testing so MSMEs can improve their products,” Mr. Solidum said.

The OneLab network provides chemical, physical, microbiological, and radiological testing, as well as calibration services for industries such as water, wastewater, food, and furniture. Services are standardized to ensure timely and accurate test results.

Mr. Solidum said testing is crucial for MSMEs seeking to export, particularly those in the food sector, to ensure compliance with varying international Food and Drug Administration standards.

Meanwhile, DoST signed a partnership with the Land Bank of the Philippines to help MSMEs and startups gain access to financing. Approved enterprises may avail of loans starting at P500,000 for startups, P5 million for expanding MSMEs, and up to P50 million for larger-scale projects.

DoST said it has shortlisted around 10,000 MSMEs, including existing beneficiaries of its programs, for referral to the bank’s evaluation. — Edg Adrian A. Eva