The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) on Friday marked a major step in the country’s weather modernization program with the launch of two key infrastructure projects in Iloilo.

The agency inaugurated the Iloilo S-Band Radar Facility and held the groundbreaking of a new synoptic station.

The radar facility, which is equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-polarimetric Doppler system, will improve weather monitoring across Western Visayas, PAGASA said.

It will provide high-resolution, real-time data essential for tracking heavy rainfall, severe storms, and tropical cyclones.

Operating at lower frequencies and longer wavelengths, the radar can detect atmospheric conditions to support reliable large-scale weather observations.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said during his keynote address that the radar is a vital safeguard for the country against meteorological hazards.

“It is the combination of technology, skilled scientists, proactive leaders, and a well-informed public that truly builds resilience. This is why we continue to invest in modernizing PAGASA’s equipment, enhancing forecasting capabilities, and bringing science closer to communities,” Mr. Solidum said.

Meanwhile, the new synoptic station will serve as a vital weather observation facility in the province once completed.

Dr. Nathaniel T. Servando, administrator of DOST-PAGASA, highlighted the role of the synoptic station in the broader monitoring network, noting that accurate measurements are the foundation of every forecast.

He said the facility will deliver continuous and reliable observations of key atmospheric parameters.

“Without reliable observations, there can be no accurate forecasts, and without accurate forecasts, preparedness becomes a challenge,” he said.

DOST-PAGASA said the completion of these facilities underscores the agency’s commitment to modernizing its nationwide monitoring network and improving the delivery of reliable public weather services.

Through upgraded infrastructure and coordination with local governments and partner agencies, the agency aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and community resilience in the region. — Edg Adrian A. Eva