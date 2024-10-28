TikTok shop launches Paskong Panalo Sale for holiday shoppers and businesses

TIKTOK SHOP is giving online shoppers and businesses an early Christmas treat with the launch of its Paskong Panalo Sale ahead of the 11.11 and 12.12 Megasales, as it offers shoppers a range of deals while boosting sales for partnered merchants.

“We look forward to seeing you in the 11.11 and 12.12 Paskong Panalo Sale. We have many offerings available for you, including exclusive products and support, all the way from live vouchers to free shipping and branded deals,” Franco Aligaen, marketing lead of TikTok Shop Philippines said in an interview during the launch last Wednesday in Bonifacio Global City.

For shoppers, the upcoming 11.11 Paskong Panalo Sale, running from Nov. 5 to 11, offers a range of deals, including “Tipid-O-Clock” live vouchers worth up to P1,111. These vouchers will be available at specific times, giving shoppers the chance to secure discounts during the sale period.

Shoppers can also take advantage of 100% free shipping nationwide. The platform will also feature P11 Branded Deals, offering select branded items for P11.

FOR BUSINESSES TOO

Apart from deals for shoppers, businesses can also participate in the 11.11 Paskong Panalo Sale to expand their customer reach and enhance their gross merchandise value.

Notable programs in the 11.11 campaign that partnering merchants can leverage include co-funded vouchers and co-funded product incentives.

“These are programs that help boost the listings of our partner merchants and allow them to participate in our different voucher programs,” Mr. Aligaen said.

The programs cover various business categories, including fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, he added.

Another program in the 11.11 campaign is the Key Live Sessions, where merchant sellers and brands can engage with their audience in real time to boost engagement and sales.

“It is designed to supercharge your success… by providing brands with extra traffic and incentives to maximize your business growth potential in the platform,” Mr. Aligaen furthered.

He told BusinessWorld that the TikTok Shop Paskong Panalo Sale also aims to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises through its ongoing “Buy Local, Shop Local” campaign, which has sold over 363,000 local products as of March.

“This is the perfect time for Filipinos to check out TikTok Shop’s ‘buy local, shop local’ campaign. This is the time where we really try to uplift locally grown businesses that have found success within TikTok Shop,” Mr. Aligaen said.

During the launch on Wednesday, TikTok showcased a range of businesses, from self-made entrepreneurs to established companies, highlighting how TikTok Shop serves as a platform to elevate brands. Featured businesses included Mega Prime Foods, known for its sardines and canned goods; Chef Tony’s, a popular local popcorn brand; and Tinybuds, a local baby products brand, among others.

As demand in the e-commerce market continues to grow, Mr. Aligaen told BusinessWorld that TikTok Shop is gaining an edge over its competition, particularly during the holiday season, by integrating shopping with entertainment, a concept referred to as “shoppingtainment.”

TikTok Shop has been connecting creators, brands, and sellers on one platform for a more engaging and enjoyable shopping experience for consumers, Mr. Aligaen added. — Edg Adrian A. Eva