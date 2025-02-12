VRITIMES, a press release distribution provider, is helping startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) gain more brand awareness through press releases.

The Japanese startup was founded in Indonesia in 2022 to address the lack of dedicated press release distribution provider in Southeast Asia and later expanded to the Philippines in 2023.

“At that time, we were having difficulties finding this kind of distribution service,” Ferry Bayu, co-founder and chief executive officer at VRITIMES, said in an interview. “We had to go one by one to the media, and it was very expensive.”

“So, we decided to create a service that is much cheaper, especially for startups and SMEs,” he added.

VRITIMES promises affordable pricing for its services, with single press releases starting at P1,490 and subscription packages at P4,490.

Each press release has guaranteed publication in 50 small and medium local media outlets and is also sent to major local media companies for coverage.

Four working days after the press release is published, executive summary reports will be made available including social media engagements, media publications and LinkedIn impressions.

VRITIMES serves more than 2,500 customers across Southeast Asia including notable companies in the Philippines such as BDO Unibank, Inc. and Jollibee Corp.

Mr. Bayu noted that press releases help companies, particularly startups and SMEs, convey their brand messaging and eventually gain customer trust.

“A press release is something continuous,” he told BusinessWorld. “So, if your company information is covered in the media, like BusinessWorld Online, people’s trust will be higher. When they see it in the media, it will, in turn, help boost your brand awareness.”

Despite being a young company in the Philippines, VRITIMES plans to expand operations in the country. “We will have more people in the Philippines, incorporate more companies, host more events and approach more media,” Mr. Bayu said.

In February, VRITIMES expanded its operations to key Asian countries including China, South Korea and Taiwan. — Edg Adrian A. Eva