By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

A MARIKINA-BASED restaurant is stepping in to support public utility vehicle drivers and delivery riders as rising fuel prices squeeze daily incomes, serving more than 4,000 free home-cooked meals every weekend.

Trining’s Kitchen Stories, led by founder and Executive Chef Jayson G. Maulit, began the initiative to help workers forced to choose between spending on fuel or food.

“I don’t want that feeling of having people choose between the safety of their family and dignified food… People’s choices right now are either gasoline or food,” Mr. Maulit said in a Zoom interview.

The meals are distributed under the restaurant’s volunteer arm, #TuloyPH, which has mobilized staff and volunteers to prepare and deliver food to drivers across Metro Manila.

Mr. Maulit said feedback from beneficiaries underscores the strain faced by transport workers.

“One driver said his last P100 was used to buy gasoline,” he said. “Another said his budget for the whole day is just enough for cigarettes because he believes it can curb hunger for a short time.”

Fuel costs remain elevated despite recent rollbacks. In Metro Manila and other highly urbanized areas, diesel prices are sold as much as P107.48 per liter, while gasoline price has reached P107.11 per liter, according to the Department of Energy.

Mr. Maulit said hearing such stories firsthand reinforced his goal of embedding social impact into the restaurant’s operations.

“I knew that if I opened a restaurant, it had to be centered on social impact,” he said. “If we’re in a position to help, we should do so.”

The initiative builds on earlier efforts that began during the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic, when the restaurant provided meals to frontliners.

It later expanded its relief work during typhoons, including large-scale feeding operations that reached more than 50,000 meals across Metro Manila and nearby areas over five days.

This year’s program, which began in April, is supported by about 19 staff members who volunteer their time every weekend. Donations from private people and businesses help sustain the effort, with contributions ranging from meat and vegetables to cooking oil and canned goods.

“We start with what we have,” Mr. Maulit said. “When donations come in, that’s when we reimagine the menu.”

He described the initiative as a community effort that brings together businesses and people to support vulnerable sectors.

“It’s like a whole-of-society intervention where the private sector stands with fellow businesses, and then you get support from the public,” he said.

To expand the program, Trining’s plans to launch a “prepaid meal” system that lets customers sponsor meals for those in need at P110 each.

“Anyone who is food insecure can come here and we will be able to give them a meal,” Mr. Maulit said.

He added that restaurant kitchens could play a broader role beyond commercial operations, especially during periods of economic strain.

“What we’re proving is that restaurant kitchens can help build social impact, especially for vulnerable populations in times of crisis,” he said. “They can become a sanctuary where the food remains the same, both in crisis and celebration.”