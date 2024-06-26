A mobile clinic that offers non-scalpel vasectomy opened last May 8 to help Filipinos navigate family planning.

“Losing” masculinity and decreased sexuality are common misconceptions with vasectomy or male sterilization, according to a press release by the DKT Philippines Foundation yesterday.

Contrary to this, the foundation said that their patients testified that vasectomy further increased intimacy between partners.

“There is more bonding between us, and it even increased my own sense of sensuality,” Azell, one of the patients said.

Non-scalpel vasectomy has a 99.9% success rate with a shorter recovery time compared to a conventional vasectomy, the foundation said.

It added that compared to ligation, this contraceptive method tends to be easier on the body.

Based on the experiences of Ron, another patient, it only took two days for him to get back to work after the procedure. He added that undergoing male sterilization was better than spending more on other forms of contraceptives.

“Vasectomy is a very minor procedure. It is an act of love for your wife and your family. It is responsible family planning,” Service Outreach and Distribution Extension Program (SODEX) mobile clinic lead and 20-year voluntary surgical contraception Dr. Luis Garcia said.

Established by DKT Philippines Foundation, with the help of TRUST Reproductive Health Choice, the mobile clinic commenced its operations in Binangonan, Rizal, and afterward in San Pedro and San Pablo, Laguna.

Consultations and briefings were given first to inform men about what to expect before, during, and after the procedure.

Residents of Luzon can expect the SODEX mobile clinic to visit their cities and provinces this year to give the “best” contraceptive method. With a maximum of 2 days stay per area, the clinic will operate from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Other schedules and itinerary announcements will be posted on the Facebook page of DKT Philippines Foundation Inc. – Almira Louise S. Martinez