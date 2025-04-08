Entertainment News (04/08/25)

1 of 9

Marcus Adoro dropped from Eraserheads music fest

ERASERHEADS guitarist Marcus Adoro will be stepping back from the band amid the surfacing of rape allegations, the band’s frontman Ely Buendia announced on social media on Sunday. The new allegations were posted on Reddit. Alongside the guitarist’s withdrawal, the festival has announced the complete lineup of artists for the upcoming Electric Fun Music Festival. Joining the Eraserheads are OPM veterans Basti Artadi, Dong Abay Music Organization, Imago, Moonstar88, and The Itchyworms. The event will also see the return of all-female band General Luna to the concert stage. Newer artists in the lineup are Blaster, Carousel Casualties, Alyson, Party Pace, Pinkmen, and Sa Vie. The Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival is set for May 31 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City.

Ayala Malls, ABS-CBN revive Pinoy film classics

AYALA Malls Cinemas and ABS-CBN Film Archives are introducing “A Rewind,” an initiative that celebrates Filipino heritage by screening restored Filipino film classics. To be shown from April 9 to 13 are Kailan Ka Magiging Akin, directed by Chito Roño and starring Janice de Belen, Gabby Concepcion, Charo Santos, Gina Alajar, Eddie Gutierrez, and Cherry Pie Picache; and Mario O’Hara’s Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak, featuring Nora Aunor, Gina Alajar, Celeste Legazpi, and Matet. These films will be screened at Ayala Malls The 30th, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls MarQuee Mall, and Ayala Malls Legazpi. Tickets are priced at P180 for regular tickets and P160 for students, who must present a valid school ID upon purchase.

Dolly de Leon in Nine Perfect Strangers S2 cast

IN THE CAST of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 is Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, alongside big names like Nicole Kidman and Henry Golding. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty. The season will premiere internationally on Prime Video on May 22, starting with two episodes. It introduces nine new strangers who embark on a transformative wellness retreat led by the enigmatic Masha Dmitrichenko (played by Ms. Kidman) in the Austrian Alps.

Ode To Mars releases new single

FILIPINO band Ode to Mars has released their new single under Universal Records, “Manika.” The track revolves around unreciprocated love, and it was composed and penned by the band’s Odilon Reyes and Martin Tan. The band name is a combination of both artists’ names. “Manika” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

A Minecraft Movie now showing in cinemas

THE Jason Momoa-Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie, is currently showing in Philippine cinemas. It has announced that it scored $301 million at the global box office on its opening weekend, making it the biggest movie to open over the weekend. The film is a video game movie adaptation directed by Jared Hess and starring Mr. Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison and Mr. Black as expert crafter Steve. In the Philippines, it opened at number one in the box office.

Ed Sheeran releases new single

THE song “Azizam” by Ed Sheeran has been released online. Named for a Persian term of endearment that means “my dear” or “my beloved,” it aims to embody joy, light, love, and fun. It was produced by Swedish-Iranian producer Ilya Salmanzadeh and serves as a celebration of cross-cultural collaborations brought to life. “Azizam” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

The Chosen Season 5 premieres in Philippines

FILIPINO fans of the groundbreaking series The Chosen will be able to watch the first part of its fifth season on the big screen, with theatrical showings scheduled from April 10 to 13 across select cinemas nationwide. Created by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen portrays the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples, with the fifth season delving deeper into the complexities of their journey and taking place during Holy Week before Jesus’ crucifixion. Tickets can be purchased in advance at thechosenlastsupper.com.

Miley Cyrus releases new single

AMERICAN pop star Miley Cyrus has dropped a new global single titled “End of the World,” one of the singles off her upcoming album, Something Beautiful under Columbia Records. The track has an accompanying music video which showcases Ms. Cyrus on stage with her microphone in hand, reminiscent of her 2024 Grammy’s performance. “End of the World” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

J-pop group IMP releases new single

SEVEN-MEMBER J-pop group IMP. has officially released their latest single, “Cheek to Cheek.” The track serves as the theme song for TBS Drama’s Two Husbands One Wife, which also stars IMP. member Taiga Suzuki. Its first episode is already up on Netflix. An upbeat dance tune, “Cheek to Cheek” aims to be a motivational anthem, with playful and easy-to-follow dance choreography in the music video. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.