Entertainment News (01/26/24)

Robinsons Malls OK’s free use of co-events spaces

THOSE looking for a space to hold community gatherings, seminars, group studies, business meetings, rehearsals, exhibitions, or workshops can now look into Robinsons Malls’ Co-Events Spaces, which are free venues equipped with basic amenities. They can be found in Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Las Pinas, Robinsons Imus, Robinsons Gen. Trias, and Robinsons Dasmarinas. To book the spaces, download and register on the RMalls+ App, head to the RVoucher section, and look for the Co-Events Space voucher. Reservations must be made at least three days before the activity.

QCShorts 2024 calls for submissions

QCINEMA International Film Festival is now accepting submissions for #QCShorts 2024. The festival is offering six production grants, each valued at P350,000, to support emerging filmmakers. All Filipino citizens aged 18 and above are qualified to submit their pitches for narrative fiction, animation, or experimental entries, with a maximum total running time of 20 minutes, including opening and closing credits. Deadline for submission is Feb. 25. For more details visit https://qcinema.ph/submissions/qcshorts2024/.

Nicole Laurel Asensio to launch EP

SINGER and composer Nicole Laurel Asensio is all set to launch Mind Over Matter, an extended play record of three original compositions “that depict a wandering psyche aching for atonement and acceptance,” according to a release. While it will be released online on streaming platforms on Jan. 26, there will be a launch party on Jan. 30 at 19 East, located on East Service Road, Parañaque City. There will be special guest performances by Ang Bagong Luto ni Enriquez and Iwi Laurel. Entrance fee is P500. Mind Over Matter will stream on all music platforms online.

City of Dreams presents The CompanY

CENTERPLAY, City of Dreams Manila’s contemporary entertainment bar, will feature Filipino music group The CompanY as this month’s Concert Series performer. Their one-night only concert on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. is set to highlight the award-winning vocals of Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado, and OJ Mariano. Formed in 1985, The CompanY is best known for their contemporary jazz and acapella repertoire. The four-member vocal harmony group is behind hit songs “Muntik na Kitang Minahal,” “Now That I Have You,” and the ballad “Everlasting Love.” Tickets to the upcoming concert cost P2,500, consumable. For more information, visit cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Jesse McCartney drops new single, teases EP

SINGER-songwriter Jesse McCartney, who first came onto the scene as a teen heartthrob and later became celebrated for chart-topping hits, has released a new single, “Faux Fur.” The track has a retro R&B groove and funk, layered with soulful vocals. The release teases his upcoming extended play, All’s Well, which is scheduled for release on April 5. The new song is one of two tracks co-produced by Andrew Dixon, drawing inspiration from the nostalgic sounds of R&B. “Faux Fur” is now available on all streaming platforms.