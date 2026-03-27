P-POP GROUP SB19 has dropped their latest album, Wakas at Simula, to culminate a triumphant era in their career. Days ahead of its release on digital platforms, the band held a press conference on March 23 to provide insight into their now-global journey.

The album marks a turning point with a record that encapsulates “the closure of one creative chapter and the launch of another,” according to the five-member group which has built a reputation as the vanguard of P-Pop.

It follows the success of their Simula at Wakas World Tour and the announcement of their stints at the upcoming Lollapalooza Festival in the US in July and Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in August. Conceptually, the album is anchored in duality and transformation, a natural conclusion to the group’s trilogy of acclaimed EPs (Pagsibol, Pagtatag, and Simula at Wakas).

“Wakas at Simula being the closure of a trilogy is a milestone, na ito na ang narating namin (that this is what we’ve accomplished). It’s a celebration of the next chapter of SB19, with more creative freedom,” said SB19 leader John Paulo Nase, who goes by the stage name Pablo, at the press conference.

“We’re bolder in our exploration of music and we’re really targeting going global,” he added, noting that they are proud to represent the Philippines on the international stage.

Aside from reworked versions of songs from the 2021 EP Pagsibol, the album contains six new tracks, with several cross-cultural collaborations. The track “Emoji” features JOLIN, known as the “Queen of C-Pop” and a household name in the Mandarin-speaking world, while the dance-pop track, “Toyfriend,” features J-Pop group BE:FIRST.

SB19 member Ken (aka Felip Jhon Suson) said that, while the group is no stranger to collaborating with Filipino artists, working with artists from other cultures proved to be a very different experience.

“This time, it’s international. They can be very complex with their artistry and craft. Artists are very specific in terms of their sound and direction, and we have to consider their branding,” he said.

At the press conference, short previews of the new songs in the album offered a glimpse into SB19’s wide sonic spectrum, from the understated R&B track “Memories” to the experimental, industrial textures of “Everblack.”

For SB19 member Josh (Josh Cullen Santos), the fact that they are now the de facto introduction group to P-Pop shows how much they have grown.

“About five years ago, no one really knew P-Pop. We were asked by the media how we will introduce it to the Philippines. At the time, everyone was saying that we were just copycats of K-Pop,” he recalled. “I told everyone back then na P-Pop kami (that we’re P-Pop). Now, it’s a given and we don’t have to say a lot anymore.”

He explained that their goal used to be to establish the genre, with Wakas at Simula now marking the start of working towards a bigger goal. “We’re trying to take it one step further. Next goal namin na maging main export market ang P-Pop (Our next goal is to make P-Pop one of the Philippines’ main export markets),” he said.

The release of their sophomore album will culminate in a major live event, the Wakas at Simula Concert, happening on April 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. It will serve as the finale to their Simula at Wakas tour.

SB19 member Justin (Justin de Dios) teased that the open-air venue will mark a significant change from the way they’ve staged their previous big concerts.

“Last time it was theatrical. Mahirap ’yon sa outdoor kasi iba ang atmosphere (That’s difficult to do outdoors because the atmosphere is different), but we decided to push through to explore more things,” he said. “We’re going to maximize the space to do things we can’t do in an indoor arena.”

Meanwhile, SB19 member Stell (Stellvester Ajero) reflected on how their global experiences, both as a group and as solo artists, are informing the way they run their self-established company, 1Z Entertainment.

“’Yong lakas ng bawat isa, kapag pinagsama namin (Our individual strengths put together) is something great and much bigger than us,” he said, adding that their personal and group endeavors are a way to “discover each other’s strengths.”

“As SB19, kailangan ko sila kasi sinusuportahan nila ako (I need them because they support me), for me to shine. We all need the support so we can all shine in our own way,” he explained.

Wakas at Simula is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment. — Brontë H. Lacsamana