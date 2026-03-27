TY-LED conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. reported a 17% increase in its 2025 net income to P33.68 billion, driven by contributions from Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP).

“The group’s performance in 2025 underscores the strength and resilience of our portfolio, as we navigated a complex and evolving political and economic landscape,” GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s core net income rose 8% to P30.47 billion.

“Despite heightened global uncertainties, our core businesses remained fundamentally sound, with key segments demonstrating sustained demand and operational discipline,” Mr. Bautista said.

Metrobank posted a P49.7-billion net income in 2025, its fourth consecutive year of record earnings, supported by loan growth and trading gains.

“This full year performance reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our people, and our commitment to disciplined growth. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet while expanding support to businesses and consumers who drive the Philippine economy,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said.

Before provisions, the bank’s operating profit grew 17.1% year on year to P78.4 billion, while net interest income rose 9.2% to P124.6 billion.

TMP reported net income of P19 billion in 2025, up 18.9%, as retail sales increased 5.2% to 229,447 units, driven by demand for the Vios and Avanza.

The company posted a 46.7% market share, marking its 24th consecutive Triple Crown after leading sales in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and overall categories.

Electrified vehicle sales accounted for 8.5% of total volume in 2025, up from 0.33% in 2020, led by hybrid electric vehicle models Zenix, Yaris Cross, and Corolla Cross.

“As the nation faces evolving fuel cost challenges, TMP maintains its focus on providing its customers with a full range of models–from fuel efficient new-generation internal combustion engine vehicles to full-electric vehicles — that support varying needs and preferences,” TMP President Masando Hashimoto said.

The company said it aims to maintain a 46% market share this year and plans to introduce five additional models.

Meanwhile, GT Capital’s wholly owned property subsidiary, Federal Land, Inc., reported a 2025 net income of P522.3 million.

“Contributions from joint ventures remained resilient, with projects located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) from The Season’s Residences, Grand Hyatt hotel and residences, and The Estate Makati, which is a Norman Foster designed project, a joint venture with SM Development Corp. (SMDC), continuing to build momentum and preparing for completion by early 2027,” the company said.

Federal Land completed and turned over five towers in Manila, Pasig, Marikina, Pasay, and Taguig in 2025.

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., a joint venture with Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development, sold out the first-phase commercial lots of Riverpark North last year. It also continued development of the UNIQLO Logistics Facility with Fast Retailing Philippines, scheduled to open in early 2026.

GT Capital’s associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. reported a 15% increase in consolidated core net income to P27.1 billion in 2025, driven by power, water, and toll roads.

AXA Philippines Life and General Insurance Corp. reported consolidated net income of P2.5 billion in 2025.

“As we move forward, GT Capital will continue to take a measured and vigilant stance. At the same time, we recognize emerging opportunities across our sectors and are well-positioned to capture areas of growth amid volatility,” Mr. Bautista said.

He added that the group remains focused on capital allocation, execution, and operations.

GT Capital said it expects to manage short-term challenges and pursue long-term value creation as conditions improve.

Unicapital Securities, Inc. Research Head Wendy B. Estacio-Cruz said the company’s 2025 performance reflects bank lending and auto sales but noted that growth drivers may moderate this year.

“Looking ahead, we think these drivers remain intact but could see some moderation, especially with the lag effect of previous year’s rate cuts on bank margins and auto sales normalizing after a strong year. On top of this, rising oil prices and ongoing Middle East tensions could dampen vehicle demand and increase operating expenses,” she said in a Viber message.

“This could also contribute to inflation and interest rate volatility, which could indirectly impact both consumer spending and credit growth,” Ms. Estacio-Cruz added.

At the local bourse on Thursday, GT Capital shares rose 1.18% to P515 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno