LOCAL AIRLINES are implementing additional flight suspensions and frequency reductions on select routes as they adjust operations amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In separate advisories on Thursday, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) said they are adjusting their networks by suspending some routes and reducing flight frequencies.

PAL said it is adjusting parts of its flight schedule due to “changing conditions affecting global aviation.”

“We understand that this may affect travel plans and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. PAL is working to minimize disruption and will continue to review these routes as conditions improve,” PAL said.

The airline has indefinitely suspended its Cebu-Guam flights starting April 16 and its Cebu-Ho Chi Minh City services beginning April 19, except on May 1, 3, 24, and 31.

PAL also suspended some domestic flights, including Clark-Siargao starting May 4, Cebu-Ozamiz starting May 5, and Cebu-Calbayog starting May 6, until further notice.

Cargo operations on affected routes are also disrupted, PAL said, adding that it is working with logistics partners to arrange alternative routing options.

Cebu Pacific has also canceled its flights to and from Dubai until April 20.

“Cebu Pacific continues to assess its flight operations to and from the Middle East amid the ongoing security situation in the region. As this remains a developing situation, further schedule adjustments may take place,” it said.

The airline said passengers with Dubai flights scheduled until April 30, as well as those traveling to and from Riyadh until May 31, may avail of free rebooking or convert their tickets into travel funds.

Both airlines said the suspensions and frequency reductions reflect the impact of the Middle East conflict on fuel costs.

They added that they have enough jet fuel to sustain operations and are working to secure additional supply, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s statement that aircraft grounding may be possible amid tight fuel supply and prices nearing $200 per barrel. — Ashley Erika O. Jose