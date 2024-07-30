Banning single-use plastic will help control the trash during calamities, Greenpeace Climate Campaigner Jefferson M. Chua said in an interview on July 26.

“The first thing that needs to be done is to have policies in place for upstream solutions, so this means banning single-use plastics,” he said.

During and after typhoons, the waste management system gets overwhelmed by the significant increase in junk, Mr. Chua said.

“I think no one was spared of the increased amounts of waste there and also the health hazards.”

He added that the government addresses the garbage problem from a downstream perspective.

“Ibig sabihin kung sino nagtapon at kung saan tinarapon doon lang pinoproseso. Hindi tinitignan yung actual source ng pollution… which are the plastic producers [They only focus on people throwing the trash and where they throw it. They do not focus on the actual source of pollution, which are the plastic producers,”] he said.

Apart from prohibiting single-use plastics, many local government units (LGU) in partnership with sari-sari stores are now participating in a more sustainable delivery of products, Mr. Chua told BusinessWorld.

“It’s been proven to be effective not only in terms of reducing the plastic but also cost-effective.”

On the five-day clean-up drive held last July 24 to 28, 1,099 cubic meters or 90 truckloads of garbage were collected by the MMDA Environmental Management Division – Metro Parkways Clearing Group and the LGUs. – Almira Louise S. Martinez