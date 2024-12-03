By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

CONSUNJI-LED developer DMCI Homes, Inc. is eyeing to launch two to three more projects in 2025, according to its president.

“If sales are very good, we will launch maybe two or three more projects,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria told reporters on Friday last week.

However, this may not happen in the first half of 2025 “due to recent project launches,” he noted.

He cited new projects in Quezon City, One Delta Terraces, and Kalea Heights, the company’s first four-tower project in Cebu.

DMCI Homes is targeting P37 billion in sales and reservations for 2025.

According to Mr. Austria, Baguio, Quezon City, Taguig, and Laguna are some of the possible areas for the DMCI Homes’ next launches in the second half of 2025.

He said the company aims to focus on the sales of its existing projects before venturing into new ones.

“We also want our sales team to focus on our ready-for-occupancy projects.”

The Cresmont, a single-tower condominium in Quezon City by DMCI Homes, will have its unit turnover this month, remaining on track with its original schedule.

“We saw that many projects around us are not finished on time,” Mr. Austria said. “Despite the difficulties of the environment, especially brought by the pandemic, our delivery is still on time.”

Reflecting on the company’s challenges during the lockdown, Mr. Austria said that the majority of Cresmont units had been sold before the pandemic.

“It was actually almost sold out in 2019 before the pandemic. It was selling fast,” he said. “After the pandemic, Chinese buyers, one after the other, backed out.”

He noted that even Filipino buyers canceled their payments because of the public health crisis.

At present, around 190 units have become available again in the project.

DMCI Vice-President for Project Development Dennis O. Yap said that the lower interest rate will help the company increase its ready-for-occupancy sales.

“Before, maybe the market was discouraged from buying ready-for-occupancy units because of the interest rate,” he told BusinessWorld.

“Our main target end-users want to be able to occupy the units right away,” he said. “So, we feel like the situation of our ready-for-occupancy units will definitely improve.”