Manila Central University (MCU) announced over a thousand scholarship grants with up to 100% tuition fee discounts on different programs to commemorate the university’s 120th year in service.

“Our goal is to open doors for talented students who may otherwise struggle to afford quality education,” MCU University President Dr. Renato C. Tanchoco Jr. said in a press release.

According to the MCU, the six newly-opened programs including BS Entertainment and Multimedia Computing with Specialization in Digital Animation Technology, BA Communications, BS Hospitality Management, BS Tourism Management, BS Entrepreneurship, and BS Radiologic Technology, are eligible for the scholarship grant.

Selected business and technology programs like BS in Business Administration Major in Marketing Management, BS in Business Administration Major in Operations Management, BS in Accountancy, BS in Computer Science, and BS in Information Technology are also offered under the scholarship slots.

The university will accept 120 scholars each in the selected degree, totaling 1,320 grants.

Interested applicants must visit MCU’s Admission Page and submit the following requirements:

1 passport-sized ID picture

Copy of PSA birth certificate

Original copy of Grade 12 report card (SF9 or Form 138)

Original copy of good moral character certificate

“Through these scholarship offers, we are investing in the future of our students and ensuring that they have the opportunity to thrive in their chosen fields,” Mr. Tanchoco said. – Almira Louise S. Martinez