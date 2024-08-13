Convenience of commuters is one of the main goals of public transportation and infrastructure projects, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said.

“Much of our focus is ordinary commuters who rely on public transport,” Mr. Bautista said on August 9.

He added that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) focuses on managing the construction of transport projects from railways, airports, seaports, and road infrastructures.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rehabilitation, the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), and the Metro Manila Subway were some of the ongoing projects of the DOTr.

Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension, the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7), and the rehabilitation and maintenance of the MRT-3 are also in progress.

“With these various public transport infrastructures and projects, passengers will enjoy a comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable, and affordable commuting experience,” the DOTr said in a press release.

North-South Commuter Railway

Clark depot of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Extension Project has substantial progress, the DOTr said.

The Clark depot is part of the 35-station NSCR system that will operate from Clark International Airport to Calamba, Laguna.

Involved in the developments was the ongoing construction of buildings and facilities, including the Operations Control Center (OCC) and Workshop Building for major train maintenance.

The mega-railway project consists of three phases: the Malolos to Tutuban portion, the North extension from Malolos to Clark, and the South Commuter Railway from Bluementritt to Calamba.

“The northern part of the NSCR project is more than 60% complete, the stations are about 90% complete and we expect partial operations in maybe less than two and a half years from now,” Philippine National Railway (PNR) Chairman Michael Ted R. Macapagal told BusinessWorld in an interview last July 31.

The NSCR project aims to serve 800,000 passengers in its first year of operations and lessen the travel hours from Pampanga to Laguna by two hours. – Almira Louise S. Martinez