A recent study by Agile Data Solutions, Inc., a market research firm specializing in consumer behavior analytics, recognizes JuanHand as one of the most trusted and hassle-free online lending apps in the country, reinforcing its reputation as a go-to choice for borrowers seeking seamless and secure financial solutions.

The study, which surveyed 3,544 respondents through the Hustle PH mini app, revealed that JuanHand is among the top brands with the most significant increases in awareness, trial, and brand preference among online lending platforms (OLPs).

In a landscape where trust is a critical factor due to concerns over unethical and illegal digital lenders, JuanHand sets itself apart by prioritizing security, transparency, and customer-first services. This commitment resonates with users, as 56% of respondents rated JuanHand as trustworthy and reliable, while 53% recognized it as a safe and secure lending option. Additionally, 46% of respondents who currently use a different primary lending app agreed that JuanHand provides a more user-friendly experience than their current provider, highlighting its dedication to making digital lending more accessible and convenient for Filipinos.

Filipinos’ Evolving Borrowing Behavior

The study also found a shift in consumer borrowing habits: Filipinos now primarily use online loans for daily expenses and bill payments rather than debt consolidation. This evolution signals the growing role of lending apps in supporting financial flexibility and short-term cash flow management.

Six years ago, over 85% of JuanHand users borrowed for financial assistance, commonly known as “Pantawid hanggang sweldo.” Now, over 30% of borrowers use loans for business-related purposes, such as e-commerce and online selling. This trend illustrates how Filipinos are leveraging lending as a tool for financial growth — using borrowed funds to generate income rather than merely covering immediate expenses. JuanHand continues to adapt to these evolving needs by offering tailored solutions that empower Filipinos to take control of their finances.

Shaping the Future of Digital Lending

Social media continues to be a powerful driver in financial education and consumer engagement. Facebook remains the most widely used platform among OLP users, while TikTok has emerged as a crucial tool in increasing app downloads and strengthening brand trust. By leveraging these digital platforms strategically, JuanHand enhances financial literacy and raises customer awareness, helping Filipinos make smarter financial choices.

“At JuanHand, we believe that responsible lending goes hand in hand with financial education. By engaging with Filipinos on platforms they trust and use daily, we empower them to make smarter financial choices and build a more secure future,” said Francisco ‘Coco’ Mauricio, CEO and President of JuanHand.

As the demand for reliable and consumer-friendly lending solutions continues to grow, JuanHand remains committed to offering Filipinos a credible and safe borrowing experience. With loans of up to P50,000, affordable rates, and minimal requirements, JuanHand makes borrowing easy — users can apply with just one valid ID and receive approval in as fast as five minutes.

With digital engagement, financial literacy, and competitive loan offerings at the core of its services, JuanHand is set to remain a leading player in the evolving online lending landscape.

Visit www.juanhand.com or follow JuanHand on Facebook and TikTok to stay informed and financially empowered.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.