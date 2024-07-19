Manila, the capital of the Philippines, was ranked 5th riskiest city out of 60 international urban areas, a recent report of Forbes Advisor said.

Seven categories were determined to assess the risks of urban places for foreign travelers.

Travel safety rating – 20% of the score came from the 2024 United States Department of State.

Crime risk – 17% of the score is from the estimated overall crime levels in the city.

Personal security risk – 17% of the score considered the crime risk of citizens from violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities.

Health security risk – 17% of the score evaluated the healthcare services and infrastructure available within the city.

Infrastructure security risk – 10% of the score covered the availability, quality, and vulnerability of infrastructures in the city against man-made and natural disasters.

Natural disaster risk – 10% of the score reflected the vulnerability and exposure of the city to natural disasters.

Digital security risk – 9% of the score indicated the safety of citizens against privacy violations, identity theft, and online attacks.

Manila was given 9 points for crime and infrastructure risk. Health security risk followed at 7 points and personal risk at 5 points.

The report further indicated that high digital security threats are included in the risks of going to Manila.

In a statement by the Department of Tourism (DOT) yesterday, the department emphasized its commitment to protecting visitors exploring the country.

“The Department of Tourism is dedicated to upholding the safety and security of all tourists to our country,” it said.

It added that it acknowledges the limitations and possible oversight of the global platform in the ongoing improvements happening in Manila.

The DOT elaborated different programs to safeguard tourists visiting the country, such as the Tourism Disaster Risk Reduction Management Operations Manual and TourISM WoRCS (Tourism Integrates, Support, and Minds Women’s Respect and Child Safety).

Police officers under the Tourist-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (TOPCOP) program were also assigned to different tourist destinations to ensure the safety of visitors in the country.

“The DOT remains steadfast in collaborating with various government agencies, private sector partners, and local communities to implement and enhance safety measures…”

The department added that it will continue to make the Philippines a better place for everyone.

“The DOT is committed to fostering a tourism industry that not only thrives but also guarantees the safety and security of all its guests,” it said.

Caracas in Venezuela led the list with 100 out of 100 points, and the highest health security risk, indicative of poor health services and facilities. It also received the highest crime rate and worst travel safety rating.

Karachi in Pakistan comes behind with 93.12 points out of 100 and the highest personal security risk. Yangon in Myanmar placed third with the highest digital security risk.

Digital security

According to the latest data released on July 2 by the Philippine National Police (PNP), the cybercrime rates in the country during the first half of the year decreased by 36%.

Compared to the 12,808 logged cases in the same period in the previous year, 8,177 complaints were recorded this year from January to June 30, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said.

“The significant decrease in cybercrime complaints…reflects the effectiveness of cybersecurity measures implemented by businesses and government agencies,” the ACG said.

Based on the report from Forbes Advisor, the cybersecurity risks in Manila scored the worst at 12 points. – Almira Louise S. Martinez