The basic literacy rate among those five years old and older Filipinos was estimated at 90%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported, citing data from latest survey results.

According to the PSA’s 2024 Functional Literacy, Education, and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS), about 93.1 million Filipinos out of 103.5 million of the total population are considered to be literate on a basic level.

The 2024 rate was lower than the 93.8% recorded in the previous 2019 edition, which corresponds to around 96.75 million Filipinos at the time.

The PSA defines “basic literacy” as the ability of a person to read and write a simple message in any language or dialect with understanding, and to compute or perform basic mathematical operations.

On the other hand, functional literacy is classified as the ability of a person to read, write, compute and comprehend and includes higher level of comprehension skills, such as integrating two or more pieces of information and making inferences based on the given information.

Functional literacy rate was at 70.8% or about 60.2 million Filipinos out of 85 million aged 10 to 64, the PSA said.

Females recorded a basic literacy rate of 90.9% while males posted a basic literacy rate of 89%.

Those in the 20-24 age group were the most literate at the basic level with a 96.1% rate, while those aged 60 and over were the least at 76.2%.

Seven out of 18 regions posted higher basic literacy rates than the national average.

Central Luzon led with a basic literacy rate of 92.8%. It was followed by Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR, 92.7%), Calabarzon (92.6%), Central Visayas (92.1%), National Capital Region (NCR, 92%), Northern Mindanao (90.8%), and Davao Region (90.2%).

Meanwhile, four regions surpassed the functional literacy rates at the national level. These were CAR (81.2%), NCR (79.9%), Calabarzon (77.3%), and Central Luzon (73%).

The FLEMMS is conducted every five years, and the latest edition is the seventh in the series of literacy surveys that started in 1989. The 2024 survey was conducted between September to October 2024. — Matthew Miguel L. Castillo