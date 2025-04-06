For over 30 years, Eric A. Janolino has dedicated his life to farming palay, corn, and various vegetables in the remote sitio of Tingkulan in Barangay Bagocboc. As someone without formal education, farming was the only way Eric knew to support his growing family. Yet, despite decades of hard work, life was a constant uphill battle.

To fund each planting season, Eric used to rely on informal lenders who charged exorbitant and crippling interest rates, often leaving him with little to no profit after the harvest. This made it nearly impossible to improve his farming methods or invest in the necessary resources to grow his livelihood.

Adding to his struggles, Eric lived in an isolated community with limited access to government services. The barangay is accessible only by motorcycle, requiring a 30-minute ride along rugged, unpaved roads and crossing several rivers from the town proper. This makes transporting crops to the market both difficult and costly, eating further into his already limited earnings.

In search of better income, Eric tried his luck in Manila, taking on jobs as an electrician and security guard. But he felt out of place in the bustling city, and his heart pulled him back to the fields he had always called home. Returning to farming, however, presented the same persistent struggles — high-interest loans and limited resources left him with little to provide for his wife and three children.

A new beginning

Hope came in 2023 when Eric learned about the financial assistance available for small farmers like him, facilitated by LANDBANK in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA). Under the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF) Lending Program, he secured a P100,000 loan with a low annual interest rate of 2%, or only about P2,000 for the entire year.

Eric was guided by LANDBANK and DA through every step of securing the loan — something he never thought possible due to his limited reading and writing skills.

“Dati, kanya-kanyang diskarte ang mga tao dito para magkaroon ng puhunan sa pagsasaka. Pero noong dumating ang LANDBANK, ipinaliwanag nila kung paano kami makakapag-avail ng murang pautang sa ilalim ng ACEF program. Hindi na kami nahirapan sa pagbabayad ng malalaking interes sa 5-6,” Eric shared.

With LANDBANK’s financial support, Eric ventured into tilapia farming and invested in building three fishponds, under the guidance of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 10. To ensure success, he completed a BFAR training on tilapia production, equipping him with the knowledge and skills to maximize his new venture.

A ripple effect of growth

The impact of tilapia farming on Eric’s life was profound. His once meager earnings for his family grew into a steady and reliable income. He invested his profits to buy a carabao and a horse to help transport goods to market, raised pigs for extra income, and even renovated their home. Most significantly, Eric was able to send his children to school — something he once thought was out of reach.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa LANDBANK dahil hindi sila nag-atubiling tumulong sa katulad naming mga mahihirap. Ngayon, meron na kaming mga hayop na pangkargada sa aming mga produkto at pang-araro ng bukid, kaya malaki talaga ang naitulong ng LANDBANK sa aking pamilya. Anuman ang iyong kalagayan at pangangailangan, nandiyan sila para magbigay ng tulong at suporta,” Eric said.

Motivated by the opportunities provided by LANDBANK and the DA, Eric inspired his fellow farmers to achieve the same success. Fourteen other farmers from his barangay availed themselves of the affordable credit facilities under the ACEF Lending Program and embraced tilapia farming. Like Eric, they soon began to see their livelihoods — and their incomes — flourish, enabling their families to better meet their needs and secure a brighter future.

Empowering small farmers and fishers nationwide

LANDBANK serves as the conduit bank of the DA in implementing the ACEF Lending Program, which aims to boost the productivity of marginalized agricultural players through the extension of accessible credit assistance, among other support initiatives.

Under the Program, farmers and fishers can borrow up to P1 million, while cooperatives, associations, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSEs) may access loans up to P5 million for the purchase of farm inputs and equipment, as well as the acquisition or establishment of agri-based production and processing machinery, equipment, and facilities.

As of December 2024, LANDBANK has released a total of P14 billion in loans under the ACEF Lending Program benefitting 95,301 borrowers nationwide, 98% of which are small farmers and fishers.

